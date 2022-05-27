Digital Business

The idea that digital technology triggers profound change in companies is largely accepted. There is indeed no question that the digital world is profoundly changing business life. Everyone is now on the same page. But with the digital world come a lot of misconceptions and buzzwords. You can no longer get by with these commonplaces or general ideas. You need to gain a detailed understanding of the main new management paradigms: new marketing approaches, the role of data in data-driven management, large businesses’ struggle to innovate, etc. This will give you precise insight into changes at work. Without precision, it is difficult to understand. Without understanding, it is impossible to act.
École Polytechnique
École polytechnique combines research, teaching and innovation at the highest scientific and technological level worldwide to meet the challenges of the 21st century. At the forefront of French engineering schools for more than 200 years, its education promotes a culture of multidisciplinary scientific excellence, open in a strong humanist tradition.\n
Institut Mines-Télécom
Institut Mines-Télécom is a public institution dedicated to higher education, research and innovation in engineering and digital technologies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Big Picture
Hello ! We are delighted to welcome you for this course. During the next 3 weeks, we will show you how to act on the digital world. Let's start by providing you with information on the topics covered during the first week : the idea that digital technology triggers profound change in companies is largely accepted. There is indeed no question that the digital world is profoundly changing business life. Everyone is now on the same page. But with the digital world come a lot of misconceptions and buzzwords. You can no longer get by with these commonplaces or general ideas. You need to gain a detailed understanding of the main new management paradigms: new marketing approaches, the role of data in data-driven management, large businesses’ struggle to innovate, etc. This will give you precise insight into changes at work. Without precision, it is difficult to understand. Without understanding, it is impossible to act.
Operational Area
Hello ! We hope you enjoyed the first week of the course. Welcome to the second week of the course. Many online businesses’ success is owed to high-quality execution by the teams in charge of the product or service delivered. Conquests are made thanks to talents who are ready to effectively pitch their start-up anytime, anywhere, can win masses of clients with no budget, and know how to retain them and scale up their beta tester base. In order to take on the digital world, you will need to master all the pitching, client acquisition and scaling techniques.
Focus Area
Hello ! The end of the course is approaching. You have one week left. During this third and last week, we would like to focus on specific transformations. Digital-driven changes are both generic and specific. Most transformations apply to all industries, equally and without exception. But in some industries or places, digital transformations are singular and atypical. To be a player in the digital world, you will need to master both the transformations common to all industries and the transformations at work on certain verticals. Retail and the sharing economy are emblematic of markets where specific transformations are unfolding.
About the Digital Business Specialization
This specialization provides a valuable guide for managers, employees and entrepreneurs to understand the rules, concepts and mechanisms of Digital Business in order to be ready to innovate in a Digital World.
