Chevron Left
Back to Digital business - Act on the digital world

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Digital business - Act on the digital world by École Polytechnique

About the Course

The idea that digital technology triggers profound change in companies is largely accepted. There is indeed no question that the digital world is profoundly changing business life. Everyone is now on the same page. But with the digital world come a lot of misconceptions and buzzwords. You can no longer get by with these commonplaces or general ideas. You need to gain a detailed understanding of the main new management paradigms: new marketing approaches, the role of data in data-driven management, large businesses’ struggle to innovate, etc. This will give you precise insight into changes at work. Without precision, it is difficult to understand. Without understanding, it is impossible to act. This module will tell you how. Week 1 : Big Picture Week 2 : Operational Area Week 3 : Focus Area...
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Digital business - Act on the digital world

By ELMER P M P

Sep 25, 2021

thank you

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder