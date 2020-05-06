About this Course

Advanced Level

Master level

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Solar Energy

  • Nanotechnology

  • Semiconductor Materials

  • Thin Films

Advanced Level

Master level

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Offered by

École Polytechnique

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Solar Cell Operation

Week 2

Thin Film Semiconductors

Week 3

Silicon Thin Film Solar Cells

