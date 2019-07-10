About this Course

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Instructors

École Polytechnique

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

INTRODUCTION TO SEMICONDUCTOR PHYSICS

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 75 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

TRANSPORT PHENOMENA : THE p-n JUNCTION

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 70 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

ASYMMETRICAL DEVICES

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

SOLAR CELL OPERATION

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 68 min)

