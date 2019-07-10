The first MOOC “Photovoltaic solar energy” is a general presentation of the solar photovoltaics technologies in the global energetic context, without extensive details. In particular the description of the solar cell operation is restricted to the ideal case
Physics of silicon solar cellsÉcole Polytechnique
About this Course
Offered by
École Polytechnique
École polytechnique combines research, teaching and innovation at the highest scientific and technological level worldwide to meet the challenges of the 21st century. At the forefront of French engineering schools for more than 200 years, its education promotes a culture of multidisciplinary scientific excellence, open in a strong humanist tradition.\n
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
INTRODUCTION TO SEMICONDUCTOR PHYSICS
Introduction to semiconductor physics : band structure of crystalline semiconducors, optical absorption and doping.
TRANSPORT PHENOMENA : THE p-n JUNCTION
Transport phenomena in semiconductors : carrier injection by light and recombination; the equilibrium and non-equilibrium p-n junction; the photovoltaic effect
ASYMMETRICAL DEVICES
Metal-semiconductor contacts and semiconductor surface; Heterojunctions
SOLAR CELL OPERATION
Solar Spectrum; solar cell Fundamentals; limitations of conversion efficiency; solar modules
Reviews
- 5 stars54.83%
- 4 stars25.80%
- 3 stars9.67%
- 2 stars4.83%
- 1 star4.83%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PHYSICS OF SILICON SOLAR CELLS
Very useful course. Course materials are very interesting.
Loved it! Very informative. The only downside is Bernard's accent - but you get used to it.
It's a great course for those who technically want to start their career in the Solar energy engineering field.
Except for the accent of the prof, everything is okay.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.