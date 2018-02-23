About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Solar Systems
  • Solar Energy
  • Solar Technology
  • Solar Cell Manufacturing
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 minutes to complete

Introduction

6 minutes to complete
1 reading
2 hours to complete

History of solar cells

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Why solar energy

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Power from solar cells

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Modelling a solar cell

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

How do solar cells work

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Efficiency of solar cells

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Silicon solar cells

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Thin film solar cells

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO SOLAR CELLS

