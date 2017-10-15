AP
Dec 11, 2017
Very concise and to the point. Stable and calm teaching. Was my first foray into renewable energy and absolutely loved it. The course instructor was brilliant and had a stable command over the topic.
JL
May 15, 2021
If you are a beginner and want to learn about practical aspects of solar cells, this is the course. Well structure, paced and with clear goals. The lessons and exercises are clear and well-directed.
By Aniruddha T•
Oct 15, 2017
I simply loved this course. This course provides enough details for anyone to begin in the solar engineering field. Morten has provided enough additional resources for anyone to get indepth insight into various concepts.
I am a structural Engineer, and yet I was able to grasp most of the concepts provided by the instructor.
By Hoda D•
Dec 17, 2019
Introduction to solar cells: well structured course, easy to follow, and direct to the point
First, I would like to thank M. Morten V. Madsen for this course. It is really as intended to be, an introduction to solar cells.
The course is very well structured. The explanations of M. Morten V. Madsen are very direct to the point and easy to follow. I liked also the videos/interviews integrated in the course, with the other researchers and specialists in the domain.
At the end of the course, I have a good general knowledge about different solar cells technologies. Learning how to make simple but basic calculations of the output power and the needed area of the PV cells was very interesting and useful to me also.
I would just like to suggest if you can add more exercises (or a link to somewhere) to practice more on calculating the output power, the needed PV areas, etc.
Thank you again
By Christian D G F•
Jul 22, 2020
This course was exceptional, it introduces you to solar cells from a scientific and engineering perspective. It has everything you need to know to dive in to this solar energy topic, from history, actual applications, math and design, to the different technologies being used. I really liked the engagement of the videos with readings and quizzes, it makes the course really interactive, and fun, I didn't realized how time flown when I was doing this course. I really liked professor Morten Vesterage his work here is great, this course is incredible well made, and I'm really thankful for this opportunity.
By Peter D M•
Dec 27, 2019
This is the first coursera course I have taken and the first I have completed. It is an interesting topic and the format was great for getting an understanding of solar cell technology. good stuff.
By Namitha N•
Oct 25, 2017
It's really helpful for the beginners as the basics has been explained crystal clear as well as has given brief overview of the advanced technologies in the field of solar cells.
By SILVESTRE P I P•
Dec 5, 2017
I HAVE ENJOYED A LOT OF THIS COURSE AND OBTAINED INFORMATION THAT WILL BE VERY USEFUL IN MY CAREER AND IN THE PROJECTS THAT I AM GOING TO DEVELOP AS AN INDEPENDENT CONSULTANT. I HOPE TO BE ABLE TO CONTINUE TO LEARN AND TO BE TRAINED WITH THESE IMPORTANT COURSES THAT COURSERA MAKES AVAILABLE TO THOSE WHO WISH. I THANK SINCERELY TO MR MORTEN AND HIS TEAM FOR THE WHOLE ENGAGEMENT PUT TO TRANSMIT HIS KNOWLEDGE AND I WISH YOU MANY SUCCESS IN YOUR FUTURE ACTIVITIES.
By Aleksandra V•
Sep 20, 2019
It has been a highly enjoyable course! The information is given easily and smoothly, with all sorts of illustrations and explanations, understandable for a person of any educational background. A student is not overwhelmed with too many details, but links to additional resources are humbly listed at the end of the module, so you get inspired to dig deeper. I can hardly recall the last time I studied with such enjoyment. Thank you guys, you are amazing <3
By Mahadeo S•
Dec 29, 2017
Course has covered all the kind of solar cell technologies and their advantages and opportunities for further improvement. With this course my knowledge in solar has really improved lot and will help me in many ways. My heartfelt compliments to all the associated professionals and professors for bringing out this new subject very well. Thank you so much for the opportunity I got through Coursera for this learning..
By Asmara K•
Apr 23, 2020
This was a truly illuminating course (if you pardon the pun). I learned so much from it and at no point did I feel the content was being purposefully oversimplified to engage a wider audience. Where things were glazed over, the reasoning for this was made clear and in the grand scheme of things, I would agree with those decisions. I've already signed up for my next solar course! Onwards., learners.
By Morten M•
Sep 18, 2017
A great course with great emphasis on thorough explanations and a good balance between video and reading material. I really enjoyed the use of virtual instruments to enhance the learning experience.
I can highly recommend the course if you have an interest in solar cell technology. There are great resources available and the quiz feedback is truly helpful with relevant help and hints. A++
By Mario•
Sep 15, 2017
I really enjoyed this course, the video explanation were really clear and when I had any doubt the written explanation always helped me. Good structure and not so much time necessary to complete it so you can take the course even if you are occupied with other tasks. I'd really like to thank Morten about his job, as well as the other people that has appeared.
¡Recomiendo este curso!
By Hassan Y•
Apr 29, 2020
This is a great course to start the solar cell technologies. It contains basics of solar cell from physics to commercial level production and various emerging technologies in PV. In depth discussion about key topics in PV and interactive quizzes. Thanks, looking for more Renewable courses from DTU.
By Aditya P•
Dec 12, 2017
By Theodosiadis C•
Sep 18, 2020
Excellent course to take for an in-depth knowledge about solar cells manufacturing. Also loved the part you actually had to do calculations and questions that made your critical thinking arouse.
By chen c•
Apr 16, 2018
I have B.Sc and M.Sc in mechanical engineering and I will say that I'm really happy with taking this course.
As its name, the course provides a great introduction to solar cell technology.
By Andrew M•
Jan 29, 2018
A good balance of technical and theoretical. While realistic, the hopeful outlook was appreciated. I have a much better understanding of solar cells and their application now.
By Alexey S•
May 30, 2019
Very good course with a wide coverage of the topic. The information delivery is a bit dry and the level of detail/complexity of the material is uneven (ranging from things anyone will understand right off the bat to topics where you might want to check some electronics and chemistry basics first), so it's not "get excited about the topic because of the course", it's "get exited about the topic beforehand, then join the course to learn about things you were curious about already". All-in-all, I thoroughly enjoyed the course as it put a lot of segregated pieces of knowledge and sometimes even assumptions in my head into something much more structured and concise.
By Krishna K•
Aug 31, 2017
This is a poor course for someone in the energy industry. I would actually say this course is a middle school or high school level at best. Not a university level education.
By Ramanjaneyulu M•
May 22, 2020
The course instructor Prof. Morten V. Madsen made it very simple and easy to understand. I am very happy to listen his lectures for quite long time even in mobile itself. This course really gives introductory ideas of various solar PV technologies in this filed. I thank you Prof. Morten V. Madsen for making such a nice videos which explained every thing in a simple manner and easy to understand. more important is that, along with course instructor, ,many other experts in this filed also given meaningful insights in to this course. I must thank you all for helping me to understand this very easily.
Most important that, the additional materials provides by the instructor are really usefull to learn more about the course.
Thank you once again.
Sincerely
Ramanjaneyulu Mannam
By Federico G•
Jun 17, 2018
I work in the field and I enrolled in this class to fill some gaps and double check my overall knowledge of the solar industry. I must say I'm very happy I did it, it gave me a good basic understanding but most importantly I now have the tools I need to satisfy my curiosity and study some of the topics more in deep. The class was very well taught, even if I must admit that in order to get meet the deadlines I had to run over some of the extra material very fast, but at least I know where to study when I need it.
By Erik S•
Sep 2, 2018
This course has helped me to know the first photovoltaic solar technologies. second and third generation and the processes carried out for its frabrication.
It has allowed me to understand the principle of operation of a photovoltaic solar cell; my knowledge in electronics and physics has increased.
Thanks to the team of the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and Professor Morten Vesterager Madsen for the guidance and knowledge provided.
This course is 100% recommended
By Kayli M•
Jul 8, 2020
This course opened my eyes to the endless possibilities of solar energy and ways to utilize it! I am an American student applying to DTU for the Autumn 2021 semester in the Master of Sustainable Energy program, and this course and instructor have solidified my confidence and excitement to apply. I now know that if I were to be accepted into the program, I would get a quality education that will take me where I want to go with both my personal and professional life goals.
By Vinay D•
May 17, 2018
I must congratulate the course designer, the teachers and the mentors who has really worked hard to attend to all the queries during the course and help in faster and deeper understanding of the subject. I feel much more confident about the subject (Solar Cell) and can face any query related to it.
I wish good luck to all the teaching team and the trainees who enroll for the course.
With best regards
Vinay Datta (from India)
By Andrés R T•
Apr 7, 2019
Congratulations and thanks to the DTU teachers envolved in the course specially to Dr. Morten V. Madsen, regarding my industrial engineering background I found the course quite interesting and I would recommend it to anyone interested in photovoltaics. I would encourage the DTU teachers team to continue with this labour and propose additional courses including more complex and real cases for problem solving.
By Ivan S•
Mar 3, 2018
Really interesting course! I love how professor really tried to explain everything and made sure that we don't lose our attention because of not understanding something. I would really reccomend it to everybody. It is really helpful and everybody can learn a lot about this emerging technology which will be one of the most seen ones in the future. Special thanks to professor who made it really beautifully!