Learner Reviews & Feedback for Physics of silicon solar cells by École Polytechnique

4.2
stars
61 ratings
21 reviews

About the Course

The first MOOC “Photovoltaic solar energy” is a general presentation of the solar photovoltaics technologies in the global energetic context, without extensive details. In particular the description of the solar cell operation is restricted to the ideal case In contrast this second MOOC allows a deep understanding of the properties of solar cells based on crystalline semiconductors. It consists in a general presentation of the physics of the photovoltaics devices with a particular emphasize on the silicon technology that currently represents more than 90% share of the market. Photovoltaic applications of III-V semiconductors are also mentioned. Indeed from a fundamental point of view, a solar cell can be considered as a semiconductor device (a diode) exposed to the sunlight. An introduction to the semiconductor physics is given, followed by the electron transport phenomena in a diode device. A detailed description of the solar cell operation is then provided, including the conversion efficiency limitations. A description of the solar spectrum and the optical properties of the cells are also presented. Finally the crystalline silicon technology is described from the bulk crystalline growth up to the preparation of heterojunctions combining crystalline and amorphous materials....

By Vishal J

Jul 11, 2019

Loved it! Very informative. The only downside is Bernard's accent - but you get used to it.

By Ong K H

Jun 10, 2020

Interesting course with a good depth into the physics element of photovoltaics.

By Ketekumbure T D B S

Jan 27, 2020

Very useful course. Course materials are very interesting.

By Nagaraja K K

Jun 8, 2020

Except for the accent of the prof, everything is okay.

By Yeo Y Q

Jun 9, 2020

Very informative course!

By mustapha b

Feb 11, 2019

merci beaucoup sur ce sujet qui' est très intéressant .merci de refaire ce MOOC en français ou bien en sous titre en français

By Shikhar T

Oct 16, 2020

It's a great course for those who technically want to start their career in the Solar energy engineering field.

By Kaan Ö

Sep 3, 2020

Nice course and thanks for everything :)

By Dr. S G

Jan 30, 2022

Very informative & Excellent course

By Gurupadayya H

Dec 1, 2020

Very Good to understand basics

By SANJAY K M

Oct 30, 2019

Great course

By manish v

Jul 26, 2020

very good.

By Benjamin H

Jul 23, 2020

Course was pretty comprehensive, lots of very detailed information. I appreciate your efforts in making and structuring the entire course.

Some room for improvements can be done such as providing us with the presentation slides, have more worked problems to further illustrate a specific concept otherwise there will be information overload after studying the course.

Nevertheless, thanks for the efforts and hopefully my suggestions would help.

By M S

May 23, 2020

Subtitles weren't matching most of the time with the audio.Course was Excellent ,learnt a lot. For Further Doubts in the subject whom can we contact \with ? Please share the details .Thank you

By Benny C

Jun 18, 2020

Very interesting course to go through, examples were provided clearly and explained well.

By DEBOLINA P

Jul 14, 2020

it is very relevant and i have come to know many unknown topics .

By HANSEN N

Jul 27, 2020

good

By 20pbia102 2

Aug 27, 2021

6

By mohammadhoseinsepahdar

Apr 21, 2022

C

By Asokan

May 30, 2020

The main instructor pronunciation was very difficult to understand

By Sruti B

Jun 13, 2021

NOT GOOD

