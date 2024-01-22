École Polytechnique
Comprendre la France, Advanced French Language & Culture
École Polytechnique

Comprendre la France, Advanced French Language & Culture

Taught in French

10,028 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Isabelle Schaffner
Julie André
Olivier Bertrand

Instructors: Isabelle Schaffner

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.9

(42 reviews)

Advanced level

Recommended experience

38 hours to complete
3 weeks at 12 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

75 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

What's included

12 videos2 readings13 quizzes2 peer reviews3 discussion prompts

What's included

13 videos3 readings13 quizzes2 peer reviews2 discussion prompts

What's included

11 videos2 readings14 quizzes3 peer reviews2 discussion prompts

What's included

11 videos3 readings12 quizzes2 peer reviews2 discussion prompts

What's included

11 videos3 readings11 quizzes2 peer reviews3 discussion prompts

What's included

11 videos2 readings12 quizzes2 peer reviews2 discussion prompts

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.9 (32 ratings)
Isabelle Schaffner
École Polytechnique
2 Courses592,176 learners
Julie André
École Polytechnique
2 Courses592,176 learners
Olivier Bertrand
École Polytechnique
2 Courses592,176 learners

Offered by

École Polytechnique

Recommended if you're interested in Other Languages

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions