Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week 1 - France in the 1780s

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 106 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2 - The Revolution of 1789

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 68 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3 - The Reconstruction of France, 1789-92

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week 4 - The Republic in crisis 1792-93

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 130 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

