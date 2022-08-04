About this Course

Beginner Level

Anyone with an interest in Benjamin Franklin and American History.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
Who Is Benjamin Franklin?

Week 2
Franklin's Professional Career

Week 3
Revolution and a New Constitution

Week 4
Wrestling with Franklin's Legacy

