America has long defined itself as a country born out of a rebellion against tyranny with freedom and equality as its founding principles. But a closer examination of the historical record reveals problems with the standard American story – how can we be a country built on freedom and equality when our Founding Fathers embedded inequality in our founding documents?
Reconstructing America's Story
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
March 2024
7 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 7 modules in this course
This introductory module examines America's national narrative and the complex historical context from which our narrative was born. We will examine the "standard story" of America's founding and the complex contradictions between America's declared ideals and the reality of our historical practices of slavery and discrimination.
What's included
4 videos4 readings1 assignment
This module examines the political philosophy of the Declaration of Independence, discussing the relationship between slavery and the Revolution, and describes the nature and purpose of the Founders’ Constitution.
What's included
5 videos1 reading1 assignment
This module examines American history as the consistent search for unity and equality. It also covers the impact of the Declaration of Independence on American constitutional history.
What's included
4 videos2 readings1 assignment
This module examines the modern reading of the Declaration to antislavery activists and why those ideals entered the Constitution.
What's included
3 videos1 reading1 assignment
This module examines the nature of the conflict that precipitated the Civil War, and describes how the Civil War changed from a war for unity to a war for freedom. It also explores the connections, or lack thereof, between the ideologies of the two sides and the political theory of Founding America.
What's included
3 videos1 reading1 assignment
This module examines the changes made to the Constitution by the Reconstruction Amendments. It also covers Redemption, the coup against the Reconstruction governments, and how the history of Reconstruction and Redemption was framed to promote white unity.
What's included
3 videos1 reading1 assignment
This module examines why the standard story is counterproductive in terms of creating real unity among Americans and seeing the continuing struggle between the ideologies of the Founding and Reconstruction. Finally, it looks to explain how a better story can open a path forward.
What's included
4 videos1 reading1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in History
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.