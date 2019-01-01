Professor
Kermit Roosevelt graduated from Harvard University, summa cum laude, and Yale Law School. After graduation, he clerked for Judge Stephen F. Williams on the D.C. Circuit and Justice David H. Souter on the Supreme Court. He practiced law for two years with the Chicago office of Mayer, Brown, Rowe & Maw before joining the faculty at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he teaches constitutional law and conflict of laws. He is the author of numerous law review articles and several books, including The Myth of Judicial Activism: Making Sense of Supreme Court Decisions (Yale, 2006) and two novels, In the Shadow of the Law (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 2005), and Allegiance (Regan Arts, 2015).