About this Course

Advanced Level

Bachelor in physics/chemistry. Knowledge of quantum mechanics.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Foundation (mathematical and historical) of DFT, approximation strategies.

  • Quality and accuracy of different approximations, practical procedure to solve the equations.

  • Ready to be operative and use DFT for your own research

Advanced Level

Bachelor in physics/chemistry. Knowledge of quantum mechanics.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

École Polytechnique

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

From the Many-Body problem to Density Functional Theory

9 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 99 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

From density to the Kohn-Sham world

10 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 90 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Approximations and strategies

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 99 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

