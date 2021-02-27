The aim of this course is to give a thorough introduction to Density Functional Theory (DFT). DFT is today the most widely used method to study interacting electrons, and its applicability ranges from atoms to solid systems, from nuclei to quantum fluids.
Density Functional TheoryÉcole Polytechnique
Bachelor in physics/chemistry. Knowledge of quantum mechanics.
Foundation (mathematical and historical) of DFT, approximation strategies.
Quality and accuracy of different approximations, practical procedure to solve the equations.
Ready to be operative and use DFT for your own research
École Polytechnique
From the Many-Body problem to Density Functional Theory
This week will introduce the Density Functional Theory concepts. The week starts from an introduction to the many-body problem, and how things could be reformulated using the electron density. We will focus on observables, in particular those most directly related to the density. Finally we will discuss the Hohenberg-Kohn theorems. A little historical detour is taken at the end, where we will follow the footprints of the first steps to introduce a functional of the density in quantum problems.
From density to the Kohn-Sham world
This second week introduces the Kohn-Sham world, a weird and very efficient world in which independent particles are governed by equations that give the exact density. At least, in principle, for the potential felt by the independent particle is unknown, as well as pathological. Again, a brief historical point of view ends the module.
Approximations and strategies
This third week tackles some more practical aspects of DFT. In particular the strategies for approximating the unknown exchange-correlation potential. Two other important points are the concept of band-gap and the practical scheme to solve the KS equations, via a self-consistent approach.
Thank you to the instructors for explaining it so well and making it so interesting. i learned a lot.
I like the way this course explains the DFT. It would be better if we can have some practice on small project, even trivial, such as using VASP or GPAW, if possible.
This is very good course for learning DFT from basic to advance.
I would have preferred some lecture notes on LDA as well. Rest of the course was inch perfect
