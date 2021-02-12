ZW
Jan 22, 2022
This course is fantastic. I've learn a lot from this courses, such as KS equation, many-body wavefunction, and other theories.
NC
Feb 27, 2021
Thank you to the instructors for explaining it so well and making it so interesting. i learned a lot.
By Abdul H K•
Feb 11, 2021
The faculty taught with amazing passion, as if we were sitting in front.
By ARKA P S•
Mar 6, 2021
I would have preferred some lecture notes on LDA as well. Rest of the course was inch perfect
By Saptarshi G D•
Jun 8, 2021
i am simply amazed. looking forward to another course related to the computational calculations.
By BARSHA B•
May 21, 2021
First things first, the title music of the course was top class! Whoever composed it, has a separate amount of applause dedicated :)
Next, I thoroughly enjoyed the course, especially loved how the instructors were delivering the lectures more in a storytelling way, which, I am sure must have kept many people engaged. I am someone who has been working with DFT for a year now but I do not have a very good theoretical background of it. That's the main reason I wanted to take this course. I hope Ecole Polytechnique comes up with a more advanced version of this course.
By Nikolaos P•
Oct 7, 2021
An excellent course. The teachers are fantastic. They explain things in depth with simple words. Also, it seems that the whole team there put quite an effort. I have made video/recodrings before and I know is very difficult. Very explanatory and now I believe I have a solid foundation to study related papers and books. One suggestion though, maybe to include more details on the numerical details on solving the Khon-Sham equations. On the expansion on the orbitals if am not wrong.
By Gabriel V•
Feb 18, 2022
I would give it more than 5 stars if I could. I have been working on DFT for 10 months and although I have learnt lots of practical stuff (which is not the scope of this course), I had no idea about what made my DFT calculations possible, what was the theory behind VASP, QUANTUM EXPRESSO and similars. Now, even though I do not master the concepts covered in this course, I got the big picture, as well as the core concepts - these are enough for what I do. Thank you, professors!
By Ifeanyichukwu O•
Jun 24, 2021
I enjoyed learning this course. I was exposed to the rigorous mathematics that makes up DFT, the current practical applications and limitations that DFT faces, with a dash of the historical storyline that has brought DFT this far. The instructors keep it as simple as possible, and still teach effectively. I would recommend that one should have at least a low level knowledge of calculus if they do not want to find the mathematics aspect too difficult.
By Deepak S•
Aug 4, 2021
It is a very well-prepared course. From getting the interest of students through History and Scientists of DFT to making them solve complex differential equations, this course provides it all. It is a very suitable course for a beginner in DFT.
By David G A•
May 17, 2021
Great course. I will recommend it to anyone who wants to learn with rigor the basics of DFT, Kohn-Sham method and its applicability. Very good instructors give fantastic explanations in non trivial topics.
By Bruno M•
Feb 9, 2021
An interesting and understanding lecture thanks to subtitles, movies, exercises and references. Not easiest at all to deal with theoritical subject, but you success, thank you a lot.
By Konstantinos - P Z•
Oct 21, 2021
It's worth everyone's time; period! It gives a very informative introduction to DFT. Given that the learner studies all the provided notes and bibliography, it is bound success!
By Nithin K R•
Jul 9, 2021
Great course. The links provided to papers( whenever details were left out during lectures) were very helpful. The lecture notes were easy to understand.
By Zhiyuan W•
Jan 23, 2022
By Shravan G•
Jul 17, 2021
Excellent introductory course on DFT for anyone who is about to begin serious study of condensed matter physics and materials.
By Yoon G L•
Nov 29, 2021
It is a good introduction to learn and understand what is going in the softwares based on the Density Functional Theory.
By Cecilia M S A•
Apr 23, 2021
The professors are truly good in my opinion!!! First and second week in particular were really great!!
By NIDHI C•
Feb 28, 2021
By Arnab D•
Aug 6, 2021
An excellent course to learn DFT, how it emerged and how to apply DFT in real world situations.
By Jimena M J F•
Jan 23, 2022
They really take into consideration the mathematical aspect of DFT.
By Siwakorn S•
Aug 7, 2021
A very informative and well-organized course for a person like me
By Marc A•
Mar 15, 2021
I really enjoyed the course.
Great and very enthusiastic teacher.
By Guna n p•
Apr 22, 2021
This is very good course for learning DFT from basic to advance.
By Eduardo Z R•
May 6, 2021
Goos DFT basis or guide for solids, and a bit for molecules.
By Jaén O•
Aug 17, 2021
The bare essentials of DFT are very clearly laid out.
By Christoffel J R•
Jul 29, 2021
Excellent well presented course, thank you so much!