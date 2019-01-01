My research activity is mainly based on the theoretical study, via the state-of-the-art of numerical methods, of electronic properties of real materials. I am particularly interested in the study of the limits of actual approaches and approximations, in order to propose solutions to go towards a better comprehension and description of the physics of the studied system. Several research lines are currently investigated: i) exciton dispersion and dimensionality effects; ii) new kernels for TDDFT; iii) interconnection among different spectroscopies (EELS, IXS, PES). An important part of my activity is also devoted to code developments. I am the coordinator of the ab initio codes DP (linear response TDDFT code) and EXC (Bethe-Salpeter equation code).