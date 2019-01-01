Cédric Giry is associate professor at the Ecole normale supérieure Paris-Saclay, in the Civil Engineering Departement. He develops his research activities at LMT (Laboratoire de Mécanique et Technologie) on the analysis of civil engineering structures subjected to static and severe loadings (earthquake). He develops also dedicated tools for the modeling of cracking in reinforced concrete structures and old masonry. He is in charge at LMT of the Thematical Research Unit “Dynamic and behavior of civil engineering structures”. He teaches at ENS Paris-Saclay on several topics link to its research interests: vibrations and waves, structural mechanics, earthquake engineering, numerical methods, thermodynamical framework for the material behavior, material behavior and finite element methods.