About this Course

Intermediate Level

B​ackground in either earth sciences, civil engineering or mechanics.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • H​ow seismic waves propagate

  • H​ow earthquakes are generated

  • H​ow structures withstand seismic shaking

Intermediate Level

B​ackground in either earth sciences, civil engineering or mechanics.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

École Polytechnique

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Introduction

4 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
2 hours to complete

Week 1 - Seismicity and faults

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 89 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2 - Seismic waves and ground motion

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 74 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3 - Seismic response of soil and structures

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 94 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4 - Complex structures and non linearities

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 77 min)

