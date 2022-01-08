Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Seismology to Earthquake Engineering by École Polytechnique

4.4
stars
11 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

This course ranges from the earth structure, the generation of earthquakes and seismic waves by faults to the seismic response of soils, foundations and structures as well as seismic risk. It is consequently aimed at undergraduates, graduates and professionals interested in engineering seismology, earthquake engineering or seismic risk. It investigates various technical fields: rock mechanics, soil dynamics, structural dynamics and dynamic soil-structure interaction. Various types of sessions are proposed: regular sessions describing a phenomenon or explaining its basic principles, lab sessions illustrating concepts through simple experiments (fault motion, liquefaction, resonant column tests, shaking table tests) and research topics focusing on advanced topics from various research fields (e.g. magnet-Earth, seismicity of Mars, seismic sensors, probabilistic approaches). Several quizzes, as well as 3 mini-projects, will allow you to check your knowledge and assess your understanding of the various topics....
By Pasquale D S

Jan 8, 2022

T​he course is of intermediate-advanced level. The material is quite good, and the instructors manage to convey the gist of the discipline, testing your understanding wirh quizzes and above all 'problems' requiring numerical and graphical evaluations. Why only three stars? Three issues: i) there is no course material, neither notes nor slides (not even a recommended texbook). When requiring to extensively use equations, this is particularly bad. ii) There are several issues with some problems and/or autocorrector, including also typos; some of these have been identified and reported on the Forum, with no consequence. I found problem of week 4 particularly challenging to pass (mostly because of 'crazy' and unstated tolerance of the numerical corrector) iii) There is no instructor present in the Forum to answer queries or fix bugs. All this suggests a poorly professional maintenance of the course, which seems abandoned despite being new.

By Julien B

Mar 20, 2022

Intervenants de haut niveau et domaine couvert très vaste. J'ai particulièrement apprécié les présentations qui venaient enrichir la progression académique du cours (travaux de thèse ENS/IRSN/CEREMA/Université de Sienne sur les modes de déformation d'ouvrages anciens, protections sismisques, PSHA, fragilités sismiques et mises à jour bayésiennes, tremblements de Mars, instrumentation...).

By Miguel.bolivia

Mar 12, 2022

Excellent course, really comprehensive

