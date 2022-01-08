By Pasquale D S•
Jan 8, 2022
The course is of intermediate-advanced level. The material is quite good, and the instructors manage to convey the gist of the discipline, testing your understanding wirh quizzes and above all 'problems' requiring numerical and graphical evaluations. Why only three stars? Three issues: i) there is no course material, neither notes nor slides (not even a recommended texbook). When requiring to extensively use equations, this is particularly bad. ii) There are several issues with some problems and/or autocorrector, including also typos; some of these have been identified and reported on the Forum, with no consequence. I found problem of week 4 particularly challenging to pass (mostly because of 'crazy' and unstated tolerance of the numerical corrector) iii) There is no instructor present in the Forum to answer queries or fix bugs. All this suggests a poorly professional maintenance of the course, which seems abandoned despite being new.
By Julien B•
Mar 20, 2022
Intervenants de haut niveau et domaine couvert très vaste. J'ai particulièrement apprécié les présentations qui venaient enrichir la progression académique du cours (travaux de thèse ENS/IRSN/CEREMA/Université de Sienne sur les modes de déformation d'ouvrages anciens, protections sismisques, PSHA, fragilités sismiques et mises à jour bayésiennes, tremblements de Mars, instrumentation...).
By Miguel.bolivia•
Mar 12, 2022
Excellent course, really comprehensive