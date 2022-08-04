This course explores the impact of different forces on the construction of bug buildings. It provides an overall understanding of how buildings respond to different forces that impact their designs. The first module introduces you to the concept of the overall response of structures. The second module explores different types of loads and their impact on the design of large structures. It also gives a detailed explanation of how buildings fall due to earthquakes. In addition, the module offers an explanation on the impact of mass and stiffness on building response. The third module explores how to build a cardboard chair. You'll also learn how to work with SketchUp Make.
This course is part of the The Engineering of Structures Around Us Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
High school algebra High school geometry
What you will learn
Identify the definitions of the key glossary terms related to overall response of structures
Identify types of loads on structures
Recognize how do we model larger structures
Recognize the role of Single Degree of Freedom (SDOF) systems
High school algebra High school geometry
Offered by
Dartmouth College
Founded in 1769, Dartmouth is a member of the Ivy League and consistently ranks among the world’s greatest academic institutions. Dartmouth has forged a singular identity for combining its deep commitment to outstanding undergraduate liberal arts and graduate education with distinguished research and scholarship in the Arts and Sciences and its four leading graduate schools—the Geisel School of Medicine, the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies, Thayer School of Engineering, and the Tuck School of Business.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Overall Response of Structures
This module introduces you to the concept overall response of structures.
Loads, Building Response, and Resonance
This module explores different types of loads and their impact on the design of large structures. It also gives a detailed explanation of how buildings fall due to earthquake. In addition, the module offers an explanation on the impact of mass and stiffness on building response.
Building a Cardboard Chair
This module explores how to build a cardboard chair. You'll also learn how to work with SketchUp Make.
About the The Engineering of Structures Around Us Specialization
In this Specialization, you will learn some engineering principles that can be applied to structural systems everywhere: in nature, in furniture, in mechanical and aerospace systems, and in any solid object that resists a load.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.