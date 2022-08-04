About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
The Engineering of Structures Around Us Specialization
Beginner Level

High school algebra High school geometry

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the definitions of the key glossary terms related to overall response of structures

  • Identify types of loads on structures

  • Recognize how do we model larger structures

  • Recognize the role of Single Degree of Freedom (SDOF) systems

Instructor

Offered by

Dartmouth College

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Overall Response of Structures

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Loads, Building Response, and Resonance

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 9 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Building a Cardboard Chair

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes

About the The Engineering of Structures Around Us Specialization

The Engineering of Structures Around Us

