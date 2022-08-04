About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
The Engineering of Structures Around Us Specialization
Beginner Level

High school algebra High school geometry

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the definitions of the key glossary terms related to tension and compression

  • Recognize why tensegrity structures and sculptures are different from other structures

  • Recognize where tension and compression is in different types of trusses

  • Recognize what determinancy is and how does it apply to trusses

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Dartmouth College

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Tension and Compression

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Tensegrity, Trusses, and Determinancy

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 53 min), 9 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Building a Truss Bridge

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

About the The Engineering of Structures Around Us Specialization

The Engineering of Structures Around Us

