This course deals with tension and compression. After going through this course, you will understand why tensegrity structures and sculptures are different from other structures. You will also explore tension and compression in different types of trusses. Additionally you will understand determinacy and realize how it applies to trusses. The first module introduces you to the concept of tension and compression. The second module explores topics such as tensegrity structure, trusses, and determinacy. After finishing this module, you will also be able to calculate the force in members of a truss. The third module explores how to build a truss bridge.
This course is part of the The Engineering of Structures Around Us Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
High school algebra High school geometry
What you will learn
Identify the definitions of the key glossary terms related to tension and compression
Recognize why tensegrity structures and sculptures are different from other structures
Recognize where tension and compression is in different types of trusses
Recognize what determinancy is and how does it apply to trusses
High school algebra High school geometry
Offered by
Dartmouth College
Founded in 1769, Dartmouth is a member of the Ivy League and consistently ranks among the world’s greatest academic institutions. Dartmouth has forged a singular identity for combining its deep commitment to outstanding undergraduate liberal arts and graduate education with distinguished research and scholarship in the Arts and Sciences and its four leading graduate schools—the Geisel School of Medicine, the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies, Thayer School of Engineering, and the Tuck School of Business.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Tension and Compression
This module introduces you to the concept of tension and compression.
Tensegrity, Trusses, and Determinancy
This module explores topics such as tensegrity structure, trusses, and determinancy. After finishing this module, you will also be able to calculate the force in members of a truss.
Building a Truss Bridge
This module explores how to build a truss bridge
About the The Engineering of Structures Around Us Specialization
In this Specialization, you will learn some engineering principles that can be applied to structural systems everywhere: in nature, in furniture, in mechanical and aerospace systems, and in any solid object that resists a load.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.