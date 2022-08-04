About this Specialization

In this Specialization, you will learn some engineering principles that can be applied to structural systems everywhere: in nature, in furniture, in mechanical and aerospace systems, and in any solid object that resists a load. Together we’ll explore how structures work, why they were designed the way they were designed, how they support loads, and where forces flow through them. More specifically you will: Learn about funicular forms and how ropes and cables resist tension. Discuss how columns, arches, and anti-funicular forms resist compression. Discover how trusses, beams and walls resist loads. • Sketch the flow of forces through structures. Compare and contrast different structural forms and systems to answer a range of questions such as: Why might an engineer choose a beam over a truss? How do the dimensions of a structure affect its response? How do engineers choose forms and systems to create structures that are both elegant and functional?
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
English
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Engineering of Structures: Tension

Course2

Course 2

Engineering of Structures: Compression

Course3

Course 3

Engineering of Structures: Tension and Compression

Course4

Course 4

Engineering of Structures: Shear and Bending

