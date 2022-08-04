- High school algebra
- High school geometry
Explore how engineers design and build structures.
Offered By
How and why the world's structures (including structures in the natural and biological world) were designed and constructed the way they were
To conceptually design and build prototypes of structures
To describe the loads expected on a structure and the resulting flow of forces through the structure
To identify and compare structural elements, forms, and systems
In this Specialization, 'The Engineering of Structures Around Us', learners will be able to some engineering principles that can be applied to structural systems everywhere. The hands-on building challenges throughout this Specialization allow you to apply engineering principles to build your own structures at home or anywhere.
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
This course deals with tension. Tension is one of the easiest forces to understand. It is a pulling force. When we tend to pull an object, it is in tension. Different elements that resist tension in buildings are ropes, cables, and funicular forms. You will study different structures and identify what role tension plays in their designs. The first module explores tension and its importance in building structures.
The second module explores funicular forms, angles, and bridges. You will understand the role of funicular forms in sustaining tension, how to best design elements and systems that resist tensile forces. You will also recognize the similarities and differences between suspension bridges and cable-stayed bridges. The third module explores how to build a cable-stayed bridge. You'll also study the structures of different bridges and share a report on them.
This course deals with compression. When we push an object, it compresses. Compression is what's going to hold up our building. Arches, vaults, domes, and anti-funicular forms help resist compression. In this course, you will learn about different columns and arches and their role in resisting compression. You'll also build anti-funicular forms. The first module introduces you to the topic compression and familiarizes you with the key terms related to compression. The second module deals with topics such as columns, arches, and other anti-funicular forms. It explores their roles in resisting compression. The final module explores how to build anti-funicular forms.
This course deals with tension and compression. After going through this course, you will understand why tensegrity structures and sculptures are different from other structures. You will also explore tension and compression in different types of trusses. Additionally you will understand determinacy and realize how it applies to trusses. The first module introduces you to the concept of tension and compression. The second module explores topics such as tensegrity structure, trusses, and determinacy. After finishing this module, you will also be able to calculate the force in members of a truss. The third module explores how to build a truss bridge.
This course deals with shear and bending. Shear is a set of parallel, non-collinear forces acting across an element and bending is the curved form taken by a slender element when subjected to loads perpendicular to the element. These forces are easy to understand. You will study how stress and bending force acts for different structures and also, identify what role these forces play in their designs. The first module introduces you to the concept of shear and bending while building structures. The second module explores different understanding of stress and bending. It defines important terms used to understand these forces. It also studies the impact of shear and compression on beams of different materials. You will also learn how to calculate shear stresses and bending stresses. The third module explores how to build a cardboard beam or shelf . You'll also study the structure beam and share a report on it.
Founded in 1769, Dartmouth is a member of the Ivy League and consistently ranks among the world’s greatest academic institutions. Dartmouth has forged a singular identity for combining its deep commitment to outstanding undergraduate liberal arts and graduate education with distinguished research and scholarship in the Arts and Sciences and its four leading graduate schools—the Geisel School of Medicine, the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies, Thayer School of Engineering, and the Tuck School of Business.
What is the refund policy?
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Yes! To get started, click the course card that interests you and enroll. You can enroll and complete the course to earn a shareable certificate, or you can audit it to view the course materials for free. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. Visit your learner dashboard to track your progress.
Is financial aid available?
Yes. In select learning programs, you can apply for financial aid or a scholarship if you can’t afford the enrollment fee. If fin aid or scholarship is available for your learning program selection, you’ll find a link to apply on the description page.
Can I take the course for free?
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free. If you cannot afford the fee, you can apply for financial aid.
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
This course is completely online, so there’s no need to show up to a classroom in person. You can access your lectures, readings and assignments anytime and anywhere via the web or your mobile device.
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
This depends on how quickly you progress through the three courses. We recommend a minimum of one week per course, or five weeks total.
The courses are self-paced so you may progress at the pace that works best for you. If you spend about 5 hours per week, it would take roughly 4 months to complete all the courses in the Specialization.
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Yes, the concepts build upon each other. We recommend taking the courses in order.
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
No, you will not receive any university credit for this Specialization.
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
Upon completing this Specialization, you will be able to compare and contrast different structural forms and systems to answer a range of questions such as:
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.