    Vicki May has been teaching engineering since 1997 and has been at Dartmouth since 2005 where she is currently an Instructional Associate Professor at the Thayer School of Engineering. Helping people of all ages understand basic engineering concepts and appreciate the engineering around them are important goals to Vicki. She loves to build things, often with the help of her children, and incorporates hands-on learning in her courses whenever possible. Vicki received a BS in civil engineering from the University of Minnesota in 1991 and an MS and PhD in civil/structural engineering from Stanford University in 1992 and 1996, respectively. She has won several teaching awards over the years including Professor of the Year for Dartmouth and New Hampshire.

    Engineering of Structures: Shear and Bending

    Engineering of Structures: Response of Structures

    Engineering of Structures: Tension and Compression

    Engineering of Structures: Compression

    Engineering of Structures: Tension

