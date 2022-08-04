This course deals with shear and bending. Shear is a set of parallel, non-collinear forces acting across an element and bending is the curved form taken by a slender element when subjected to loads perpendicular to the element. These forces are easy to understand. You will study how stress and bending force acts for different structures and also, identify what role these forces play in their designs. The first module introduces you to the concept of shear and bending while building structures. The second module explores different understanding of stress and bending. It defines important terms used to understand these forces. It also studies the impact of shear and compression on beams of different materials. You will also learn how to calculate shear stresses and bending stresses. The third module explores how to build a cardboard beam or shelf . You'll also study the structure beam and share a report on it.
High school algebra High school geometry
Identify the definitions of the key glossary terms related to shear and bending
Define beams
Identify different types of beams
Define shear and tension forces
Dartmouth College
Founded in 1769, Dartmouth is a member of the Ivy League and consistently ranks among the world’s greatest academic institutions. Dartmouth has forged a singular identity for combining its deep commitment to outstanding undergraduate liberal arts and graduate education with distinguished research and scholarship in the Arts and Sciences and its four leading graduate schools—the Geisel School of Medicine, the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies, Thayer School of Engineering, and the Tuck School of Business.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Shear and Bending
This module introduces you to the concept of shear and bending while building structures.
Shear, Bending, and Beams
This module explores different understanding of stress and bending. It defines important terms used in to understand these forces. It also studies the impact of shear and compression on beam of different material. You will also learn how to calculate shear stresses and bending stresses.
Building a Cardboard Beam or Shelf
This module explores how to build a cardboard beam or shelf . You'll also study the structure beam and share a report on it.
About the The Engineering of Structures Around Us Specialization
In this Specialization, you will learn some engineering principles that can be applied to structural systems everywhere: in nature, in furniture, in mechanical and aerospace systems, and in any solid object that resists a load.
