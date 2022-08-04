About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
The Engineering of Structures Around Us Specialization
Beginner Level

High school algebra High school geometry

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define tension

  • Recognize the role of ropes and cables in sustaining tension

  • Identify the definitions of the key glossary terms related to tension

  • Recognize the role of funicular forms in structures

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
The Engineering of Structures Around Us Specialization
Beginner Level

High school algebra High school geometry

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Dartmouth College

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Tension

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Angles, Funicular Forms, and Bridges

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Building a Cable-stayed Bridge

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

About the The Engineering of Structures Around Us Specialization

The Engineering of Structures Around Us

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder