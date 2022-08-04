This course deals with tension. Tension is one of the easiest forces to understand. It is a pulling force. When we tend to pull an object, it is in tension. Different elements that resist tension in buildings are ropes, cables, and funicular forms. You will study different structures and identify what role tension plays in their designs. The first module explores tension and its importance in building structures.
High school algebra High school geometry
What you will learn
Define tension
Recognize the role of ropes and cables in sustaining tension
Identify the definitions of the key glossary terms related to tension
Recognize the role of funicular forms in structures
Dartmouth College
Founded in 1769, Dartmouth is a member of the Ivy League and consistently ranks among the world’s greatest academic institutions. Dartmouth has forged a singular identity for combining its deep commitment to outstanding undergraduate liberal arts and graduate education with distinguished research and scholarship in the Arts and Sciences and its four leading graduate schools—the Geisel School of Medicine, the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies, Thayer School of Engineering, and the Tuck School of Business.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Tension
This module explores tension and its importance in building structures.
Angles, Funicular Forms, and Bridges
This module explores funicular forms, angles, and bridges. You will understand the role of funicular forms in sustaining tension, how to best design elements and systems that resist tensile forces. You will also understand the similarities and differences between suspension bridges and cable-stayed bridges
Building a Cable-stayed Bridge
This module explores how to build a cable-stayed bridge. You'll also study the structures of different bridges and share a report on them.
About the The Engineering of Structures Around Us Specialization
In this Specialization, you will learn some engineering principles that can be applied to structural systems everywhere: in nature, in furniture, in mechanical and aerospace systems, and in any solid object that resists a load.
