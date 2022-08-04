Learner Reviews & Feedback for Engineering of Structures: Tension by Dartmouth College
About the Course
This course deals with tension. Tension is one of the easiest forces to understand. It is a pulling force. When we tend to pull an object, it is in tension. Different elements that resist tension in buildings are ropes, cables, and funicular forms. You will study different structures and identify what role tension plays in their designs. The first module explores tension and its importance in building structures.
The second module explores funicular forms, angles, and bridges. You will understand the role of funicular forms in sustaining tension, how to best design elements and systems that resist tensile forces. You will also recognize the similarities and differences between suspension bridges and cable-stayed bridges. The third module explores how to build a cable-stayed bridge. You'll also study the structures of different bridges and share a report on them....