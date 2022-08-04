This course deals with compression. When we push an object, it compresses. Compression is what's going to hold up our building. Arches, vaults, domes, and anti-funicular forms help resist compression. In this course, you will learn about different columns and arches and their role in resisting compression. You'll also build anti-funicular forms. The first module introduces you to the topic compression and familiarizes you with the key terms related to compression. The second module deals with topics such as columns, arches, and other anti-funicular forms. It explores their roles in resisting compression. The final module explores how to build anti-funicular forms.
This course is part of the The Engineering of Structures Around Us Specialization
High school algebra High school geometry
What you will learn
Define compression
Identify the definitions of the key glossary terms related to compression
Recognize the role of a column in resisting compression
Recognize the role of an arch in resisting compression
Dartmouth College
Founded in 1769, Dartmouth is a member of the Ivy League and consistently ranks among the world’s greatest academic institutions. Dartmouth has forged a singular identity for combining its deep commitment to outstanding undergraduate liberal arts and graduate education with distinguished research and scholarship in the Arts and Sciences and its four leading graduate schools—the Geisel School of Medicine, the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies, Thayer School of Engineering, and the Tuck School of Business.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Compression
This module introduces you to the topic compression.
Columns, Anti-funicular Forms, and Arches
This module explores compression in details. It deals with topics such as columns, arches, and other anti-funicular forms. It explores their roles in resisting compression.
Building Anti-funicular Forms
This module explores how to build anti-funicular forms.
About the The Engineering of Structures Around Us Specialization
In this Specialization, you will learn some engineering principles that can be applied to structural systems everywhere: in nature, in furniture, in mechanical and aerospace systems, and in any solid object that resists a load.
