Learner Reviews & Feedback for Engineering of Structures: Compression by Dartmouth College
About the Course
This course deals with compression. When we push an object, it compresses. Compression is what's going to hold up our building. Arches, vaults, domes, and anti-funicular forms help resist compression. In this course, you will learn about different columns and arches and their role in resisting compression. You'll also build anti-funicular forms. The first module introduces you to the topic compression and familiarizes you with the key terms related to compression. The second module deals with topics such as columns, arches, and other anti-funicular forms. It explores their roles in resisting compression. The final module explores how to build anti-funicular forms....