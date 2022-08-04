Learner Reviews & Feedback for Engineering of Structures: Tension and Compression by Dartmouth College
About the Course
This course deals with tension and compression. After going through this course, you will understand why tensegrity structures and sculptures are different from other structures. You will also explore tension and compression in different types of trusses. Additionally you will understand determinacy and realize how it applies to trusses. The first module introduces you to the concept of tension and compression. The second module explores topics such as tensegrity structure, trusses, and determinacy. After finishing this module, you will also be able to calculate the force in members of a truss. The third module explores how to build a truss bridge....