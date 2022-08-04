Learner Reviews & Feedback for Engineering of Structures: Response of Structures by Dartmouth College
About the Course
This course explores the impact of different forces on the construction of bug buildings. It provides an overall understanding of how buildings respond to different forces that impact their designs. The first module introduces you to the concept of the overall response of structures. The second module explores different types of loads and their impact on the design of large structures. It also gives a detailed explanation of how buildings fall due to earthquakes. In addition, the module offers an explanation on the impact of mass and stiffness on building response. The third module explores how to build a cardboard chair. You'll also learn how to work with SketchUp Make....