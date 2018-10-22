Plastic electronics is a concept that emerged forty years ago, with the discovery of electrically conductive polymers. Ten years later, the first electronic devices using organic solids in place of the ubiquitous inorganic semiconductors were realised. The best achievement of plastic electronics is constituted by Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLEDs) that equip the display of many smartphones, and even TV sets.
École Polytechnique
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to plastic electronics
This first module is an introduction to the concept of semiconductor, which is the primary consituent of all electronic decives. We also show how some organic compounds can behave as semiconductors.
Charge carrier transport in organic semiconductors
Electronic devives work through an electrical current generated by applying an electrical voltage. The process is controlled by charge carrier transport, descibed in this module.
Optical properties of organic semiconductors
Beside electrical properties, electronic devices also involve optical aspects, for example in light-emitting diodes and photovoltaic cells. This modulel describes the interactions of light with organic semiconductors.
Interfaces in plastic electronic devices
