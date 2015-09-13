The goal of the course is to give students awareness of the largest alternative form of energy and how organic / polymer solar cells can harvest this energy. The course provides an insight into the theory behind organic solar cells and describes the three main research areas within the field i.e. materials, stability and processing.
Solar Cells and Life Cycle Analysis
By the end of the module we have set the following goals for you: -You should have gained knowledge on solar cells, and their place as a renewable energy -Be able to distinguish between different solar cell technologies -Describe the difference between the three generations of solar cells -Identify the four steps of life cycle analysis -Determine differences between embedded energy, energy return factor, and energy payback time.
Organic and Polymer Solar Cells
By the end of this module you should: -Be able to identify the different steps in the theory behind the solar cells -Be able to measure the efficiency of a solar cell -Be able to describe the different layers in the solar cell and understand their function -Be ready to argue for different applications of the solar cells.
Materials in Solar Cells
By the end of this module you should: -Know why we need conjugated polymers and side chains -Know about low band gap polymers -Be able to identify the most common polymerization methods -Be familiar with common characterization techniques used with the materials -Know about acceptor materials used in the active layer of organic solar cells.
Stability and Degradation
By the end of this module you should: -Be able to identify different kinds of degradation behaviours -Know about decay curves, including concepts such as burn-in and T80 -Distinguish between different ISOS standards.
It shows you how OPV works (which is a breakthrough technology) in a simple way without leaving the technical aspects of it. It's a serious course that requires full compromise to achieve it.
IT WAS AMAZING EXPERIENCE WITH A GOOD FACULTY. A LOT OF NEW THINGS ABOUT ORGANIC SOLAR WAS LEARNED FROM THEIR NEED TO MANUFACTURE TO STORAGE TO STABILITY.
Maybe I missed the pre-requisites - I was unable to complete some of the questions correctly because I did not see any examples of how to answer the questions calling for calculations of formulas.
I had a clear concept of Organic Solar Cells. The reading material is excellent to clear concept. The lecture videos should be a little bit better organized, otherwise i had a great time
