KP
Jul 31, 2020
Teachers explained amazingly and it was a very interesting course and may be beginning of my research career. thank you so much coursera atleast now i have a direction.\n\nLonging to learn a lot more.
DM
Jul 26, 2016
It shows you how OPV works (which is a breakthrough technology) in a simple way without leaving the technical aspects of it.\n\nIt's a serious course that requires full compromise to achieve it.
By Dheeraj S B•
Jun 2, 2017
Wow, i really enjoyed the course. The Interpolation was bit tough. It got such long interpolations and was not clear how to solve it exactly, that was the most enjoyable mystery to solve. I though I will learn about working principles of OPV, but the course offered some interesting topics about which I was not aware before like Printing of solar cell, ISOS standards, Coating, Decaying. Also, in the section about the materials involved in solar cells, the mentions of requirement of comb like structure in the solar cell to improve the quality was something to be appreciated. To study and improve the materials and thus solar efficiency is a heavy research work, still it was very precisely mentioned, what is the obstacle in improving the efficiency of the cell. one can start there own research on it and write papers because problem is very clear. Also, special Thanks to Coursera and DTU team for accepting my request for financial aid, otherwise I had left this course 2 years ago. I got stuck for a while in the interpolation problem and reported it to the team also but later solved it. I will still give it 5 STARS. You will also enjoy the course when you figure out the solution of that interpolation problem. It is simple and quite easy, little tricky. ^_^
By Tauno T•
Aug 8, 2016
I highly recommend this couse for everyone, who are interested in Organic Solar Cells. The videos are thoughtful and taking notes while listening, is easy. The additional reading materials are well written and insightful. If you are familiar with basic organic chemistry, chemical bonds and conjugation and with band theory, the course is pretty easy to master.
By Mashrur M N•
Apr 19, 2020
I had a clear concept of Organic Solar Cells. The reading material is excellent to clear concept. The lecture videos should be a little bit better organized, otherwise i had a great time
By Anil D•
Jun 11, 2020
Great learning this wonderful course..Really love to be associated with this topic of organic solar cell. Thanks to all mentors for teaching so beautifully..Thanks to DTU and coursera.
By Zack P•
Sep 24, 2017
This course gives a great introduction to organic photovoltaics and solar energy generation as a whole. Anyone that has successfully completed this course comes out with a basic understanding of the processes and materials that go into making their own photovoltaic devices. The knowledge base that backs up this course on plasticphotovoltaics.com is quite extensive and will serve me greatly as I move forward with the development of my own solar cell designs. The only downside I saw to this course was the limited access to the scientific journals for the additional information. I was lucky enough to have access to this invaluable information but not everyone will and they are truly missing out.
By Joel A C•
Sep 13, 2015
The course was a very nice introduction to OPV, the material is pretty good and the lessons were punctual. I have just three tings to take into consideration:
1- I am colorblind, so, I recommend you to identify each line on the lesson "Characterization of Polymers" because I had to ask somebody which color was each curve.
2- I recommend you to add a little bit more information about conjugated polymers.
3- It would be amazing if you make a document in pdf with all the reading materials (I would pay for it even though the information is free in your page, because is more easy to check a document than a webpage).
By Abang A•
Jan 7, 2016
You can really feel the passion and experience the facilitators have on this OPV subject, even via the videos. This course is a must for people interested to delve into OPV, especially as a starting point for research. The course covers into detail almost from cradle to grave about OPV, and what I like most is that they highlighted a lot of previous and current experiments and research regarding OPV. Some of the quizzes can be a bit challenging as a few of them require 100% to pass. But all in all, 5 stars for me. Congratulations on a course well done.
By Ignacio B G•
Nov 13, 2016
I like it is a really complete and innovative course. Giving the broad and precise overview of OPV, which is a big field of development today. I would like it to be a little more alive, as the main topic is evolving really fast. Altough it was good for me not to have a fixed schedule to complete it, I would like it to be more up to date and maybe making a bigger course or other parts for more specialised parts or new applications or research the team is doing. Thanks anyway for the course. It was really worth it for somebody interested in PV.
By Rafael B R•
May 29, 2018
The course is really good to introduce people in the solar cells environment. All the study is very well done, I could understand the explanations and the exercises were a very good idea to maintain the focus and test the students. The only thing that I would like to see is a more detailed approach about the modeling mechanisms and a more discussions towards the physics during the process.
I would also like to thank all the professionals involved in the elaboration of this amazing project. My sincerely thank you!
By Alberto R•
Jul 17, 2016
This is a very complete and well-structured course which do not only teach general ideas in the way that an introduction course does, but actually goes deeper into the science, economics and industrial aspects of the organic solar cells.
I have widely increased my knowledge about this topic without making hard efforts, just enjoying while I was learning, so that's the reason why I fully recomend you to do it if you have some interest in solar energy.
By Funda G•
Jan 13, 2016
I find the course very helpful. I'm a climate&energy officer at WWF but sometimes even I couldnt find enough arguments to discuss the silicon use in PV and convince people on fast developing PV techs. Thank you so much for introducing the world 3rd generation solar cells.
Note: It would be very helpful if next time instructors can talk more clearly and show more examples.Thanks for you efforts.
Cheers.
By Akrema•
Nov 11, 2017
This is the most updated course on solar cell in entire online community. This helped me better understand the synthesis, characterization and printing of solar cells. This will definitely help me in near future. I appreciate the efforts of trainers and all the people who contributed for a such an informative course. I would also like to thank Coursera to have this course in its portfolio.
By KA L W•
Dec 15, 2021
So grateful for sharing so much insight, knowledge and experiences about OPVs! It is really a very informative and fruitful course! Also, it is very comprehensive and detail! I love that so many examples are provided. I also enjoy the quizzes and tests which help us refresh what were taught! It is a very very good course! Highly recommend to anyone who is interested in OPVs.
By Ivan S•
Nov 1, 2016
Quite interesting course which I definitely recommend to follow. The material is explained well and supported by series of real-life examples which motivate you to follow the lectures till the end. If want to know more about clean and cheap organic photovoltaics energy as alternative to traditional silicon-based technologies, that course is for you!
By KAVITHA K•
May 11, 2020
Organic photo voltaic becomes emerging trend based on its flexibility in manufacturing, operation and production cost. If we overcome its durability and efficiency improvement issues these are the best products for the generation of solar electricity.
All the speakers delivered the valuable information I am very much grateful for that.
Than you.
By J P•
May 17, 2018
This course included a very detailed look at the process and hurdles of creating organic solar cells. The instructors are passionate about their subject and present the information in a clear, in-depth manner, explaining each concept without assuming prior knowledge. The course is a good follow-on course to Introduction to Solar Cells.
By Nikunj B•
May 20, 2020
An excellent introduction and moderate depth explanation of cutting edge technology! If you have journal access the supplementary materials for further reading can really make you quite knowledgeable on the subject. And even if you don't, the instructors explain the important bits for a beginner clearly and consistently.
By malempati r•
Oct 24, 2015
From the child hood i am interested in photo voltaic s but i didn't get the right place to know about the solar energy.
now my quest for the knowledge in this field is going to full fill through this course,the DTU course team put tremendous efforts to bring forward this course to the course era community,excellent job.
By Cristian A G M•
Apr 10, 2020
Me pareció grandioso el conocimiento adquirido y la capacidad de los instructores para transmitir y motivar a los estudiantes para seguir aprendiendo. Fue maravillosa la experiencia con este curso. Lo recomiendo absolutamente para todo aquel que crea que las energías de origen renovable es el camino de nuestro mundo.
By Elson R H•
Sep 27, 2020
I was more exposed to the traditional solar pv cell and the concept and the feasibility of an organic solar pv cell is fascinating, because the production cost is low. Even if the efficiency is low compared to the silicon based pv cells, this can be compensated by the faster production and lower cost.
By saikrishna b•
Oct 21, 2015
Found it very useful for improving the knowledge on the Organic Solar Cells. thanks for all the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) for providing us such a vital opportunity to improve our knowledge in this domain. I am hoping for few more courses that can enhance my knowledge related to OPV's
By Sakthivel R•
Aug 24, 2015
Very much helpful and interesting too. The various chapters included a deep analysis of the solar cell which is nowhere else to found and easily learnt ! I would like to personally thank the truly great Professor for his efforts teaching me about the solar cell from the scratch to a great level.
By Michael F•
Mar 31, 2021
Lots of great details on the manufacturing, design, and analysis processes. Very good course for intermediate to high level understanding of how PV works at the start, really liked the material. Instruction was done well, videos were clear on the focus. Thank you for offering this course.
By y c•
Feb 27, 2016
难度适中，讲解清晰，深入浅出，解决了一些困扰我很久的问题。值得推荐
This course is of great help to me. As an undergraduate majoring in applied chemistry, there is no course set in my home school covering this area, though I have some experiments related to do. Thus, I got confused and this course really frees me from that.