In this course, the learners will understand fundamental basic backgrounds of p-n junctions, diodes and MOSFETs (Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors). Also, recent approaches on flexible / stretchable electronics, transparent optoelectronics, and printed electronics using one dimensional or two dimensional nanomaterials will be introduced. Furthermore, the formation of high-performance, transparent thin films or conductors using novel materials such as cellulose nanofibers or metal nanofibers is included for course materials. Examples of device fabrications, including touch screen panels, gas / chemical / bio sensors, smart contact lenses, wireless and transparent antennas, and OLEDs, are also introduced for next generation electronic devices.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Fundamentals for Electronic Devices
Module 1 is the fundamentals of electronics devices. Solid physics and basic theory of MOSFET are covered.
Stretchable Electronics
Module 2 is Stretchable Electronics. Various approaches to form stretchable electronic devices are covered.
Transparent Electrodes
Module 3 is Transparent Electrodes. Conventional materials for transparent electrodes and their alternatives are covered.
Smart Sensors
Module 4 is the smart sensors. Carbon nanomaterials-based FETs and transparent, wearable electronic devices are covered.
