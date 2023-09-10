Hello, everyone! Welcome to this course on Adding Electronics to Rapid Prototypes. This is part of the Rapid Prototyping and Tooling specialization. In this course, I’ll cover the basics of electric circuits, breadboards, and multimeters. I’ll then discuss different options for connecting electrical components as well as discuss different types of motors and actuators. Finally, I’ll end this course by discussing microcontrollers and how to use them to make even more sophisticated prototypes.
You will learn how to incorporate electronic components in your rapid prototypes.
Hello, everyone! Welcome to this course on Adding Electronics to Rapid Prototypes. This is part of the Rapid Prototyping and Tooling specialization. In this course, I’ll cover the basics of electric circuits, breadboards, and multimeters. I’ll then discuss different options for connecting electrical components as well as discuss different types of motors and actuators. Finally, I’ll end this course by discussing microcontrollers and how to use them to make even more sophisticated prototypes. By exploring both electrical simulations and many examples from different robotics projects I’ve had the opportunity to work on, by the end of this course, you should have a better understanding of the basics of electronics and how to add them to your designs to create high-quality prototypes. We have a lot of great content to cover, so without further ado, let’s dive into the world of rapid prototyping!
In this module, you will learn about the basics of electric circuits, breadboards, and multimeters.
In this module, you will learn about different options for connecting electrical components.
In this module, you will learn about different types of actuators and how to select and control a DC motor.
In this module, you will learn about microcontrollers and how to use them to make sophisticated prototypes.
