Rapid Prototyping and Tooling Specialization
Rapid Prototyping and Tooling Specialization

Strategies for Creating Effective Rapid Prototypes. Best Practices for using Materials & Tooling

Taught in English

Daniel Frank

Instructor: Daniel Frank

Specialization - 3 course series

What you'll learn

  • You will understand the basics of rapid prototyping and its relationship to the engineering design process.

  • You will learn how to incorporate electronic components in your rapid prototypes.

  • You will understand the strengths and weaknesses of common materials and tooling used for rapid prototyping and situations for when to use each one.

Specialization - 3 course series

Using Rapid Prototyping in the Engineering Design Process

Course 12 hours

Course 12 hours

What you'll learn

  • You will understand the basics of rapid prototyping and its relationship to the engineering design process.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Basics of rapid prototyping

Adding Electronics to Rapid Prototypes

Course 24 hours

Course 24 hours

What you'll learn

  • You will learn how to incorporate electronic components in your rapid prototypes.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Incorporating electronic components

Rapid Prototyping Materials and Tooling

Course 34 hours

Course 34 hours5.0 (10 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • You will understand the strengths and weaknesses of common materials and tooling used for rapid prototyping and situations for when to use each one.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Gain knowledge of the best materials and tools used for rapid prototyping

Daniel Frank
Arizona State University
Arizona State University

