Daniel Frank

Assistant Teaching Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Daniel Frank is an Assistant Teaching Professor at Arizona State University's Polytechnic campus. He earned his PhD in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Florida. As a graduate student, he helped his university's robotics teams win two international autonomous boat competitions. Since 2012, he has been a mentor for high school FIRST Robotics teams. In addition to teaching high school students about robotics, he has also introduced these students to assistive technology projects. By showing students that learning engineering skills and concepts can help improve someone's life, he believes it is possible to encourage more students to become interested in engineering. For over a decade he has been promoting engineering education in Native American communities such as the Navajo Nation. He currently volunteers with the Si Se Puede Foundation where he mentors a high school FIRST Robotics team as well as the all-women collegiate robotics team, Desert WAVE. In the classroom, he is interested in how alternative reality games can be used to increase student engagement. Education PhD in Mechanical Engineering, University of Florida 2018 MS in Mechanical Engineering, University of Florida 2012 BS in Mechanical Engineering, Lehigh University 2009

    Courses - English

    Adding Electronics to Rapid Prototypes

    Rapid Prototyping Materials and Tooling

    Using Rapid Prototyping in the Engineering Design Process

