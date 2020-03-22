RS
May 22, 2022
I like the straight to the point approach however it would be better if they spend a little bit more time in setting up the context instead of diving into the theory instantly.
PB
May 24, 2021
Excellent course for those who want to pursue research in flexible electronics. Excellent cutting edge explanations in every topic by the instructor.
By Ali N•
Mar 22, 2020
The course is very good for those seeking for research in the area of nanotechnology. It learns how to understand scientific research papers in the field of nanotechnology and nanofabrication.
The tutor is very friendly and showed very good skills in presentation and was trying his best to carry the ideas out to the learners. On the other hand, his spoken English was very bad, and it can prevent learners from learning in a good way.
I would like to add something very important, The instructor didn't have access to the screen of the slide.In other ways, he didn't use an electronic pen or a laser beam to write notes on the slides or to point where he is talking or explaining. it was very difficult for me to see what he means in some cases or on which figure he was explaining.
By Ansari M I A R•
Apr 12, 2020
After compliting this cousre I have updated my knowledge about Electronics.
By PC•
Jan 4, 2020
A broad and informative overview of the latest freeform electronics field. Every practical too. The demonstration videos give good learning reinforcement. Ever wonder how foldable phone screen are made? Or how do tiny wearable sensors work? This course tells you the many options currently available in an enjoyable manner.
By Muhammad J S•
May 30, 2020
I found this course very interesting and helpful to generate new research ideas and state of the art progress in the field of Flexible and Stretchable electronics. I look forward to have more courses from the Professor who gently explained each and every topic
By Deepak P•
Mar 27, 2020
This was really a great and must known course for especially electronic students. i really enjoyed learning this course and the knowledge of this course can surely applied on various important implementations.
By Akshay M•
May 31, 2020
Good brainstorm for those who want to know more about bending electronic devices and 3D printing
By Jetro O P•
Jun 22, 2020
This course gives us more advantages of Nanotechnology applied in electronics, it's useful.
By uppala p•
Jun 4, 2020
This course is so informative and the content to be learned.
By Iftikhar A•
Apr 20, 2020
Amazing course, Highly attractive topics are included
By Venkata K T•
May 23, 2020
The course is very good. Very informative.
By Vikas Y•
Jul 5, 2020
Good Experience With YONSEI UNIVERSITY
By Amit R•
Jul 28, 2020
good course as per latest things
By Bahadrhan C•
Feb 3, 2020
Very helpful and inspiring
By Bashar M•
Jun 16, 2020
very nice information
By 김영진•
Jul 28, 2020
-
By SUNNY M•
Jun 19, 2020
The highly informative course gives a basic idea about flexible electronics
By k R K•
Jun 6, 2020
NICE COURSE
By polaka d r•
May 12, 2020
good
By SURJEET S•
Apr 16, 2020
While the concepts are new and interesting, the course provides no materials for future references.
Would be great if they shared a detailed set of notes along with the lecture slides
By Eric P•
May 6, 2021
Fantastic course discovering free-form electronics. It presents many advances and achievements one could qualify as Science Fiction, and helps put the field of electronics into perspective, toward the next goals and problems to solve.
I really appreciate the didactic delivery of the course. It felt slow pace at the beginning, but it touches several fields including Material Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Antennas and others. Unless you are at least intermediate level in all these topics, the relatively slow pace is welcome for the multi-facet information coming in to settle. And if some parts appear too "trivial", we can always play the videos faster.
Several achievements presented in the course are in every day objects already. Some are not and it is sometimes difficult to distinguish whether achievements are at the academic or industry level. The course does point out explicitly some results are not yet scalable for industry, etc. For a few others, it is not clear, and would require a bit of search (when in doubt, especially relevant to search for updates in the field anyway).
Although intermediate level---perhaps due to rather multi-disciplinary topics---the topic is fascinating, and I wish for a next course.
By Dayana G S•
Feb 22, 2021
All the given information was pretty interesting and highly important for those how are working on flexible freeform devices. It represents a nice and review and actualization of different methods to characterize and develop flexible electronics. Thank you to Yonsei University and Prof. Park.
By REIMART S•
May 23, 2022
By prashant b•
May 25, 2021
By Deleted A•
May 24, 2021
very good and excellent. it was really perfect.
By Soundarya D•
Feb 16, 2022
.