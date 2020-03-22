Chevron Left
In this course, the learners will understand fundamental basic backgrounds of p-n junctions, diodes and MOSFETs (Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors). Also, recent approaches on flexible / stretchable electronics, transparent optoelectronics, and printed electronics using one dimensional or two dimensional nanomaterials will be introduced. Furthermore, the formation of high-performance, transparent thin films or conductors using novel materials such as cellulose nanofibers or metal nanofibers is included for course materials. Examples of device fabrications, including touch screen panels, gas / chemical / bio sensors, smart contact lenses, wireless and transparent antennas, and OLEDs, are also introduced for next generation electronic devices....

RS

May 22, 2022

I like the straight to the point approach however it would be better if they spend a little bit more time in setting up the context instead of diving into the theory instantly.

PB

May 24, 2021

Excellent course for those who want to pursue research in flexible electronics. Excellent cutting edge explanations in every topic by the instructor.

By Ali N

Mar 22, 2020

The course is very good for those seeking for research in the area of nanotechnology. It learns how to understand scientific research papers in the field of nanotechnology and nanofabrication.

The tutor is very friendly and showed very good skills in presentation and was trying his best to carry the ideas out to the learners. On the other hand, his spoken English was very bad, and it can prevent learners from learning in a good way.

I would like to add something very important, The instructor didn't have access to the screen of the slide.In other ways, he didn't use an electronic pen or a laser beam to write notes on the slides or to point where he is talking or explaining. it was very difficult for me to see what he means in some cases or on which figure he was explaining.

By Ansari M I A R

Apr 12, 2020

After compliting this cousre I have updated my knowledge about Electronics.

By PC

Jan 4, 2020

A broad and informative overview of the latest freeform electronics field. Every practical too. The demonstration videos give good learning reinforcement. Ever wonder how foldable phone screen are made? Or how do tiny wearable sensors work? This course tells you the many options currently available in an enjoyable manner.

By Muhammad J S

May 30, 2020

I found this course very interesting and helpful to generate new research ideas and state of the art progress in the field of Flexible and Stretchable electronics. I look forward to have more courses from the Professor who gently explained each and every topic

By Deepak P

Mar 27, 2020

This was really a great and must known course for especially electronic students. i really enjoyed learning this course and the knowledge of this course can surely applied on various important implementations.

By Akshay M

May 31, 2020

Good brainstorm for those who want to know more about bending electronic devices and 3D printing

By Jetro O P

Jun 22, 2020

This course gives us more advantages of Nanotechnology applied in electronics, it's useful.

By uppala p

Jun 4, 2020

This course is so informative and the content to be learned.

By Iftikhar A

Apr 20, 2020

Amazing course, Highly attractive topics are included

By Venkata K T

May 23, 2020

The course is very good. Very informative.

By Vikas Y

Jul 5, 2020

Good Experience With YONSEI UNIVERSITY

By Amit R

Jul 28, 2020

good course as per latest things

By Bahadrhan C

Feb 3, 2020

Very helpful and inspiring

By Bashar M

Jun 16, 2020

very nice information

By 김영진

Jul 28, 2020

By SUNNY M

Jun 19, 2020

The highly informative course gives a basic idea about flexible electronics

By k R K

Jun 6, 2020

By polaka d r

May 12, 2020

By SURJEET S

Apr 16, 2020

While the concepts are new and interesting, the course provides no materials for future references.

Would be great if they shared a detailed set of notes along with the lecture slides

By Eric P

May 6, 2021

Fantastic course discovering free-form electronics. It presents many advances and achievements one could qualify as Science Fiction, and helps put the field of electronics into perspective, toward the next goals and problems to solve.

I really appreciate the didactic delivery of the course. It felt slow pace at the beginning, but it touches several fields including Material Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Antennas and others. Unless you are at least intermediate level in all these topics, the relatively slow pace is welcome for the multi-facet information coming in to settle. And if some parts appear too "trivial", we can always play the videos faster.

Several achievements presented in the course are in every day objects already. Some are not and it is sometimes difficult to distinguish whether achievements are at the academic or industry level. The course does point out explicitly some results are not yet scalable for industry, etc. For a few others, it is not clear, and would require a bit of search (when in doubt, especially relevant to search for updates in the field anyway).

Although intermediate level---perhaps due to rather multi-disciplinary topics---the topic is fascinating, and I wish for a next course.

By Dayana G S

Feb 22, 2021

All the given information was pretty interesting and highly important for those how are working on flexible freeform devices. It represents a nice and review and actualization of different methods to characterize and develop flexible electronics. Thank you to Yonsei University and Prof. Park.

By REIMART S

May 23, 2022

By prashant b

May 25, 2021

Excellent course for those who want to pursue research in flexible electronics. Excellent cutting edge explanations in every topic by the instructor.

By Deleted A

May 24, 2021

very good and excellent. it was really perfect.

By Soundarya D

Feb 16, 2022

