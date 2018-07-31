AG
Apr 6, 2020
This course is very useful in my career. In this course new technology and fabrication techniques I learn. After learning this course I knew many things about OLED, OPV and TFTs.
Aug 4, 2020
The course was well-structured and the instructor made me feel comfortable through the pace of the videos and the content was easy to understand.
By victor g•
Jul 31, 2018
Le cours donne des formules et modèles physiques sans vraiment de justification, les hypothèses de validité des formules et modèles ne sont pas toujours donnés.Les liens entre les différentes notions abordées successivement sont non évidents.Les exercices, comme dans la majorité des MOOCS sont simples, sont ils garants d'une bonne compréhension du sujet?
La dernière partie sur les OFET, OLED, OPV est intéressante.
By Chisomo D•
Jul 20, 2019
This course is very well organized and provides more knowledge on the working principles of Organic Semiconductor devices like OLEDs and OPVs.
By Ajinkya M•
Apr 3, 2020
Firstly, here are a lot of fake 5-star reviews please ignore them.
The Title of the Course don't match the description.
The 1st & 2nd weeks are good but later on everything looses track.
If you want to study only equations then go for it.
The assignment is not reviewed by people and you get stuck on the review process even after the course completion. Further there is no grade for assignment till is reviewed.
IF you want then just audit this course & don't go for verification.
By VIGNESHKUMAR R•
Nov 14, 2019
Really hate this courses ,because no response from course instructor.
By Mukesh B•
Jun 8, 2020
Excellent course that had interested me to get an exposure on Plastic electronics, Electronics background is required with strong basic knowledge and theories about semiconductor's. I hope they could add practical experiments or the lectures may have discussed about practical application at minimal level to make it even more interesting. So far so good, I thank Sir. Gilles and team for wonderful effort. Thankyou Coursera.
By Gaurav K•
May 30, 2020
This course is great for learning Organic Electronics. About organic semiconductors consisting of small molecules (eg. Pentacene, Alq3) and macromolecules (eg. Conducting Polymers) have been taught. Materials Physics and Chemistry for understanding their application in Flexible Electronics.
By Alexander S•
Jul 19, 2019
A good high-level overview of organic electronic principles with an emphasis on the physics/physical chemistry-related aspects of the technology. Common device architectures (OLED, OPV, OFET) are also discussed through electronic band diagrams.
By Виталинарий С•
Apr 13, 2020
Nice concise course. Difficult theoretical concepts were explained through examples and quizzes. Very helpful to those who want to get an exhaustive picture of how electronic devices work in a short period of time.
By Ankur G•
Apr 7, 2020
By Rocco A R•
Jan 27, 2019
I find this course, wonderful, you learn really much, and I have taken a lot of information. I am waiting to have to pass the final exam with the correction of the exam.
By Abhijith M•
Aug 5, 2020
By Hafiz M N A•
Feb 12, 2019
The Course is well defined and well composed. The professor's teaching style is interactive and informative. Indeed it would help me in future.
By Riccardo M•
Oct 15, 2021
The course is complete, synthetic and well organized. It is useful to newbies but to experts too because it summarizes the main topics of OE.
By SUNNY M•
Apr 19, 2020
Well-arranged talks. You can improve the course by adding a few more talks on organic semiconductor and one more topic OLED
By Ayan R•
Apr 5, 2021
Covered many topics without skipping anything that is important or complicating anything that could be difficult.
By Aambal N•
May 16, 2022
VERY GOOD
GOOD TEACHING
EASY TO LEARD THROUGH ONLINE
HELPFULL
I GAINED KNOWEDGE ABOUT PLASTIC ELECTRONICS
By Tukaram S•
Sep 5, 2019
Nicely organised, I got knowledge about plastic electronics from my basic zero knowledge about it
By Sarthak P•
Jun 30, 2020
One of the best courses for the fundamentals of designing organic semiconductors based devices.
By Ramesh G•
Jul 8, 2019
Good course - important concepts of organic electronics taught concisely yet comprehensively
By Aniket R•
Aug 30, 2020
Wonderful Course. The contents are excellent. A must course for electronics students.
By Vishw S•
Oct 23, 2018
A really good course if you wanna learn about plastic and organic electronics.
By Priyank K S•
May 18, 2020
It is a nicely designed course with highly comprehensive assignments.
By René A C L•
May 21, 2019
Excelent course, very pedagogic and very important for my carrier.
By JAYAGREAV K•
May 23, 2020
Clear explanation of basics really helped me to progress well
By Tulip K S•
Apr 23, 2020
One of the most useful course for an electronics engineer.