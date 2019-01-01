Michel Fleuriet is currently a member of the board of the French private equity fund Xerys. He was the Harry W. Reynolds International Adjunct Professor of Finance, Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania, and the founder of university of Paris-Dauphine’s master’s program in investment banking. Prior to his career in academia, Fleuriet served as chairman of HSBC France, chairman and head of investment banking at Merrill Lynch France, CEO of Chase Manhattan France. He was for many years a professor of finance at HEC and at Fundação Dom Cabral in Brasil. He holds a PhD in law from the Sorbonne and a PhD in Finance from Wharton.