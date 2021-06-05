Chevron Left
Back to Outsmarting intermittency

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Outsmarting intermittency by École Polytechnique

4.8
stars
12 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

Solar and wind offer clean and renewable ways to produce large amounts of electricity. They have boomed over the last few years, evolving from an eco-daydream to a major market and showing unprecedented growth rates. Yet, installing solar panels and wind turbines is by no means the end of the story. The electrical grid, which connects production means to the end-users’ sockets, is not a simple electron pipe. It is the beating heart of our electricity system and ensures its stability. Solar and wind raise specific challenges for the grid, and these challenges will have to be tackled if we want to deploy larger amounts of renewable sources. The aim of this lecture is to introduce these challenges and some approaches considered to overcome them. We are convinced that everyone involved in this journey, from investors, to entrepreneur, policy makers or simple customer should be aware of these issues if we want to make sure they don’t become a bottleneck limiting further development of renewable sources....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Outsmarting intermittency

By Muhammad A K

Jun 5, 2021

An excellent course that focuses on the dispatch of renewable energy, specifically, wind and solar, and highlights the problems and the presents the possible solutions!

By Alex S

Mar 2, 2021

A very interesting overview of the challenges and possible solutions for integrating the renewable energy sources to the electrical mix. Thanks!

By Dean M

Jan 24, 2021

Excellent introduction to the subject!

By Daniel L

Sep 3, 2021

Amazingly Informative! Loved it.

By Giorgi B

May 9, 2022

Well structured

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder