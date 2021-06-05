By Muhammad A K•
Jun 5, 2021
An excellent course that focuses on the dispatch of renewable energy, specifically, wind and solar, and highlights the problems and the presents the possible solutions!
By Alex S•
Mar 2, 2021
A very interesting overview of the challenges and possible solutions for integrating the renewable energy sources to the electrical mix. Thanks!
By Dean M•
Jan 24, 2021
Excellent introduction to the subject!
By Daniel L•
Sep 3, 2021
Amazingly Informative! Loved it.
By Giorgi B•
May 9, 2022
Well structured