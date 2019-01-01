I am an associate professor at DTU Wind Energy where I work with composite materials primarily in the use as the load carrying laminates in wind turbine blades. I am teaching in finite element simulations and experimental characterization methods of composites materials. My research are focusing on the fatigue and compression behavior of wind turbine blade materials. Research which involve the use of 3D x-ray tomography, segmentation and numerical modelling tools of the micro-structure of composite materials.