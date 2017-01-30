RA
Apr 20, 2020
It's really very useful to research scholars to select different flatforms. I m really enjoying while answering assignments as well as quizes.. the hints that they provided are awesome... Thanks allot
RS
Jul 9, 2021
It was a wonderful ride into the World of Wind Energy. The due diligence and teaching method of the instructors was on-mark and I personally enjoyed studying the course. Thank you very much, Team DTU!
By Karl B•
Jan 30, 2017
First I like to say I completed all the assignments and this took time. I watched all the videos and read the pdf files. So there is a sense of accomplishment. Hence I gave the course a 5 star rating.
If you are an engineer or from the physics field you may want to take up this short 5 week course. It introduces you to various areas of wind energy engineering. It may be enough for you to take up a wind engineering textbook to complete a self study. Good Luck.
By Eduardo M•
Sep 6, 2017
Hello, this course is very amazing, I'm energy enginering and this course is very good because the information of the all weeks is basic for the wind energy and others weeks the information is very advanced, if developed other course of energy i would like to register.
Thanks for this course, if you have more courses of wind energy with information more advanced I would like have the information for my register.
By Aleksandra V•
Oct 17, 2019
It is a great course and a good experience. I liked that it provides a quite serious and "grown-up" overview on some physics related topics without actually going too far into the details. Same about the test, at the first sight they might seem scary, with a lot of calculations and formulae, but once you start you find out that it is actually not much harder than maths problems in the middle school. Following carefully the hints, anyone can complete the tasks. The course is logically divided into modules, making the different aspects of the wide field of wind energy be placed neatly on top of each other. I especially liked that everything starting from economics and up to structural mechanics is covered in this course, allowing a student to obtain a rather broad understanding of the whole field. A big big thank you to everyone who worked on the course!
By Surya P•
Apr 28, 2020
It was a wonderful ride into the World of Wind Energy. The due diligence and teaching method of the instructors was on-mark and I personally enjoyed studying the course. Thank you very much, Team DTU!
By Ahmad Z U A•
Jun 13, 2019
This is an amazing course that taught the complete overview of Wind Energy from economy perspective to the engineering part. Truly recommended for anyone that want to learn the basic about wind energy
By Reshi J•
Jan 4, 2019
My first course from coursera and it was Great. I highly recommend it.
By Jonathan C C•
Feb 19, 2019
An absolutely excellent course covering all the basics of wind power and its generation. There's additional resources in each section for anyone who wants to dive deep into one particular topic. For a topic so huge and advanced, this course is excellent. I recommend it to all my engineering friends with an interest in understanding wind power.
By LUQHMAN M•
Dec 16, 2019
ENTIRE CONTEXT OF THE COURSE WAS GOOD. BUT TO THE BEGINNERS IT IS DIFFICULT AS NO INTRODUCTION TO FORMULA OR BASIC PRINCIPLE IS GIVEN. NO GUIDE TO HAVE A BETTER UNDERSTANDING
By abdesslem•
Sep 25, 2017
Thank you for this course.
I am PhD student in renewable energy, this course give you a good initiation in wind energy, but as PhD students, I want to work about my thesis, I want to contact your university. you know we can't neither purchase the license nor visit your university as we are just students, I hope that I find a help from you.
Thank you very much!
By soummya r•
Jul 14, 2017
This was a really brilliant course which gave me an insight into this interesting technology. The quizzes were challenging sometimes but the sheer width of topics it covered from wind profile to wind turbine control strategies was impressive. The Lecturers did a good job by keeping the lectures as succinct as possible while covering the important points. Mange Tak DTU!! :)
By Gonzalez P A E•
Oct 22, 2019
Éste curso me ha gustado mucho, soy estudiante y siempre me han llamado la atención las energías renovables y en especial la energía eólica;creo que es un excelente curso introductorio muy bueno,brinda fundamentos de la tecnología eólica y es llevado a cabo de manera muy entendible. A mi me ayudó a comprender lectura técnica más específica con gran idea de los temas.
By Gabriel M•
Sep 24, 2017
Amazing course which covers a lot of topics on Wind Energy from introduction to what it is wind energy to structural concepts of the blade. Moreover, the group of professors are extremely skilled and they explain the contents very clearly. To wrap it up, I strongly recommend this course to anyone interested in Wind Energy.
By RAMAKRISHNA A•
Apr 21, 2020
It's really very useful to research scholars to select different flatforms. I m really enjoying while answering assignments as well as quizes.. the hints that they provided are awesome... Thanks allot
By kirankumar•
Oct 7, 2019
Good
By Nikhil S•
Oct 26, 2017
Although I applaud the creators for their time and sharing their knowledge, I wish the course would have been covered in detail. Either it could have been a 8 week long course covering more aspects of this topic or a follow on course could be offered. Also, sufficient easy to access course handouts and reading materials should be provided. I would be glad to attend another course from the creators and DTU. Thank you very much.
By Kavya V•
Oct 19, 2019
There are places during the quizzes where I had to struggle a lot. Especially week 4 and 5. But overall a brilliant module. Thank you!
By Guillem V•
Oct 20, 2019
Some concepts were a little bit confusing. For me the hardest part the economy, the discount rate was new to me. I am a Physicist so I guess this is normal. I do not know if something similar happened to learners from other backgrounds with the other more-science aimed modulae. But very happy in general! A good job in summarizing and condensing a broad range of concepts.
By Ayron D•
Feb 6, 2019
The class was very informative, however, I think having some of the equations worked out would be beneficial. Some units were frustrating because some of the answers I got the first time were not correct, and I was unsure why without worked examples. Otherwise I really enjoyed the class and the information presented.
By MUHAMMAD J K•
Jan 28, 2019
from introduction to design and effects of the environment wind speed, design of blade, generation and integration to the grid this course cover all, very informative and well explained.
By Ahmed M•
Sep 23, 2017
I would like to recommend this course for those who are interested in wind energy field. The instructors clearly explained all basic concepts of this field and provide further resources for additional advanced level. It was effectively organized in showing all involved disciplines in this field and how they are integrated. It will help you to decide which path or department you want to go deeper (Site surveying, Measurement devices, Economy, Structural Analysis, Material and Electrical). Finally I want to thank everyone who had put an effort in preparing
By Gareth E•
Jun 6, 2019
Greta content but the quiz sections need a better layout
By MUHAMMAD N N•
Jul 9, 2018
comprehensive course on wind energy . almost cover all aspect of wind energy .difficulty level is medium .if you are beginner and want to get know about big picture of wind energy then you this course is for you....
By Saad A S•
Oct 8, 2019
Excellent designed course. I learned new things. This course covers most of the aspects related to wind energy. I am hopeful that an advanced course on wind energy will be introduced soon.
By Alexandre P A•
Feb 24, 2019
Very nice course. Well structures and capable to provide a initial contact with the area. I really enjoyed!
By Abel P•
Apr 29, 2018
Really good course that gives multidisciplinary competences on wind energy. This requires focus.