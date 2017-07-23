This is a two week course. In the first week you will learn about the core activities that the Industry executes to bring electricity to customers. We will review what electricity is, how it is generated, how it is transmitted, how it comes into buildings, and how consumption of electricity instantly feeds back on the transmission and generation of electricity. You will learn to:
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Electric Industry Operations
In the operations module, you will learn about the core activities that the Industry executes to bring electricity to customers. We will review what electricity is, how it is generated, how it is transmitted, how it comes into buildings, and how consumption of electricity instantly feeds back on the transmission and generation of electricity.
Electricity Industry Markets
In this second module, the course shifts to the markets that drive Electric Industry operations. You will learn about the various costs of the electric industry’s core activities, how electricity is priced, the various ways that electric markets are structured, how these market structures determine which power plants are dispatched to produce electricity when, and how recent changes in generator fuel prices, generation technology, market regulations, and environmental regulations are transforming both Electric Industry Markets and Operations.
Fantastic class! I was impressed by the high quality of peer-graded submissions, and I believe the instructors/course creators deserve a lot of credit for that outcome.
This course offered me a remarkable experience. As someone who is seeking a career in Energy, the topics discussed by the course were of immense value to me.
Great course with a superb faculty. Learnt a lot about the industry and market regulations of electricity. Would really recommend this course to all who are interested in electric industry.
Course was an awsome experience for me, i have learnt alot about electric industry. i learnt how power generates, how it tranmits and how its distributes.
