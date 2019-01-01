Profile

    Lincoln Pratson, Gendell Professor of Energy & Environment, has been Chair of the Nicholas School of the Environment's Division of Earth & Ocean Sciences, Director of the Duke University Energy Hub, Associate Director of the Gendell Center for Engineering, Energy & the Environment at Duke, and served on the Executive Committee for the Research Triangle Energy Consortium (https://www.rtec-rtp.org/). Pratson is a geologist/geophysicist by training. He has consulted for major oil companies and helped co-found an energy service company that provided state-of-the-art gravity data used to explore for offshore oil and gas reserves. Working with students, Pratson is conducting research into carbon capture and storage, integrating different forms of energy storage and renewable energy generation into the electricity industry operations, assessing current and future water use in thermo-electric power generation, and evaluating future demand for and supplies of energy resources. His research has been supported by the DOE, DoD and private industry.

    Courses

    Electric Industry Operations and Markets

    Oil & Gas Industry Operations and Markets

