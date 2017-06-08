The oil and gas industry has an enormous impact on all aspects of daily life. Individuals, corporations, and national governments make financial and policy decisions based on the cost, use, and availability of these two natural resources. This two-week course looks at the two most fundamental aspects of the oil and gas industry, its operations and markets, each of which is addressed as a separate module in the course. In the operations module, the course provides an overview of the production of oil and gas, from initial exploration to final transport. The second module focuses on the forces that drive the industry's operations, the oil and gas markets, including the cost of wells, seasonal impacts on prices, and the role of oil reserves. After every lesson, learners will take short quizzes to test their newly acquired knowledge, participant in crowd-sourced discussions about global markets, and complete a final project.
Oil & Gas Industry Operations and MarketsDuke University
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Energy
- Geology
- Directional Drilling
- Enhanced Oil Recovery
Offered by
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Oil and Gas Operations and Technology
In this module, you will learn about the core activities that the Oil and Gas Industry executes to bring natural gas and petroleum products to market. We will look at the exploration and production of oil and gas, the processing and refining of the oil and gas into useable fuels and other valuable commodities, and finally the transport of oil, gas, and petroleum products from wells to refineries to retail outlets.
Oil and Gas Industry Markets
In this second module, the course shifts to the markets that drive Oil and Gas Industry operations. You will learn about the various costs of the core oil and gas industry activities, the factors that determine the prices that oil, gas and petroleum products sell for, and the effect that the amount of oil and gas remaining in the ground has on the future viability of individual companies to the Industry as a whole.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.97%
- 4 stars16.13%
- 3 stars1.47%
- 2 stars0.15%
- 1 star0.25%
TOP REVIEWS FROM OIL & GAS INDUSTRY OPERATIONS AND MARKETS
i see the professor is well educated and have a lot of knowledge but the videos are a bit old there many things that happened since 2015 so it needs to be updated however the course are worth it.
Excellent course, especially for people practicing in the oil and gas industry. Gives you a broader view of various factors that affect operations in the industry. I highly recommend the course.
A short clear course giving an overview of the oil and gas industries with its extraction,operation, distribution and sales.It's a beginner friendly course with clear explanation and a good quiz.
All lessons were brief, concise and straight to the point. Mr Pratson was so professional! I enjoyed every bit of the course. Thank you Mr Pratson, Thank you Duke University, and Thank you Coursera.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
Will I receive a transcript from Duke University for completing this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.