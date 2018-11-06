EK
May 4, 2020
It was simply excellent! Very clear and comprehensive. Really gave a good overview of the oil and gas sector. The professor's voice was also very clear. He was well spoken. I learned a lot. Thank you!
EE
Jan 21, 2020
Very interesting. This course offer an useful overview of Oil & Gas industry, covering all relevant aspects.\n\nEven the Coursera platform support wonderfully videos and lessons.\n\nEmanuele Volterra
By Denis B•
Nov 6, 2018
This is a brilliant summary of all aspects of the Oil & Gas industry.
Each section is clearly presented with high quality videos, and I felt as if I was in front of the professor.
This course may be considered for beginners but even for well experienced professional such as myself (more that 22 years in the downstream segment) it is a welcomed refresher of the industry as a whole.
I highly recommend this course
By Debasish D•
May 14, 2019
Very rich and informative course. This course provides an exhaustive introduction towards the Oil and Gas market, it covers all the factors and parameters with great detail. Enjoyed it thoroughly!
By OJIJO W•
Nov 6, 2018
exceptional content presentation, THANK YOU VERY MUCH!
By Adeoye T•
May 2, 2020
All lessons were brief, concise and straight to the point. Mr Pratson was so professional! I enjoyed every bit of the course. Thank you Mr Pratson, Thank you Duke University, and Thank you Coursera.
By Esha K•
May 5, 2020
By Bhaskarjyoti K•
May 10, 2020
From this course I have learn much more information regarding the drilling sites, production , reservoir contents and more specially Economic price rise and fall in this industry. I thank to Coursera
By AGAMEMNON M•
Jan 24, 2019
Very good technical and economical knowledge about the oil and gas industry. But, the course should contain some notes (pdf or powerpoints).
By emanuele•
Jan 22, 2020
By leon b•
Nov 2, 2018
Good presentation.
Happy to get a lecture from Prof. Lincoln Pratson
By Srinivasan K•
May 31, 2019
GREAT COURSE i ever learned across domains.
This is a best course for non-OIL/GAS professionals because this course truly convert them into domain expertise upon successful completion. Syllabi is so rich and in-depth which comprises of all areas of strength and weakness / risk around upstream, midstream and downstream. And, the demand supply dynamics and pricing impact across geographies etc., are insightful.
Professor is kind enough to share his knowledge generously and his passion towards lecturing this subject is creating wow effect. I felt fulfilled now.
By Chris S•
May 23, 2019
Great course to help you learn about the industry. It will really help me in my career path.
By Projit D•
Aug 29, 2020
TLDR: Good course content, mediocre way of teaching, but evaluation criteria may disappoint you.
My first and biggest concern here is grammar being an evaluation criteria for the peer-graded assignment. Coursera says that there's NO PENALTY FOR GRAMMATICAL ERRORS as English is not everyone's native language. Then how is Duke University allowed to include grammar as an evaluation criteria? I can't believe someone rated my grammar less, despite having my document run through Grammarly (and funnily, the person who wrote feedback in the box had way worse English than mine). It's simply because if you give people a chance to be a Grammar-Nazi, they will be one, without any hesitation.
My second concern is the professor's way of teaching. He is extremely knowledgeable without a doubt, but isn't engaging at all. Lectures seem like a monologue. There are several other courses on Coursera where there are prompts in between lectures like text boxes or polls, to engage students and help them keep up with the instructor's pace.
Coursera, if you're reading this, don't forget to take a look into these.
By Devesh B•
Jul 23, 2019
Each and every basic details, I felt, were covered i this course by Prof. Lincoln. All you need to know about oil and gas industry in here. Even if you know things about oil and gas sector, I assure you that you won't return with no knowledge acquired from this course. A great and well structured course, I am happy I learned a lot from this course.
By Siddhant S•
May 13, 2019
The Course gives really a good insight about oil and gas operations and markets, the content is sincerely appreciable the way it covers every aspects.
By Murad I•
May 10, 2019
Thank you for organizing such an excellent course which is essential for a young ambitious students who want to build their career in this industry
By Tống K A•
Apr 20, 2017
Good course for basic knowledge of Oil and Gas Industry, excellent approach for online courses.
By Nnamdi K•
May 24, 2019
An exceptionally well-taught course.
By Alfredo L A d l C•
Jun 3, 2020
An excellent course, each topic is presented with great examples and a very good way to get to the point for a very big industry such as O&G. The quality of the videos and the professor's explanations make it so easy to understand each section. I highly recommend this course, even for experienced O&G professionals who wants to improve their knowledge.
By Luis J P C•
Dec 2, 2017
I was very happy with this course. Gave me a good insight into the business side of things in O&G. Strongly recommended if you want to find out a little bit about O&G and are new to the industry.
By Jacqueline O•
Jun 9, 2017
Excellent course, especially for people practicing in the oil and gas industry. Gives you a broader view of various factors that affect operations in the industry. I highly recommend the course.
By Saleem A•
May 4, 2019
This course is very helpful to gain knowledge regards to oil and gas. The charts and contents they have made are in good series.
By Haris E•
May 7, 2021
This course contains outstanding knowledge of petroleum industry. As a Metallurgist, the content is so advantageous for me.
By ARSALAN I•
Jun 1, 2019
best course for petroleum and gas engineering student. i learn a lot of things which i haven't learnt at university
By Estanislao A•
May 1, 2019
Muy bueno para tomar contacto con la industria energetica, hace un paneo del sector, super interesante
By Irfan A B•
Jun 22, 2019
This course gave me a good overview of Oil and Gas industry. Its market and operations.