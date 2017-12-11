DJ
Aug 10, 2020
Content was easy to follow and digest - it was a good refresher course for me as I've been in the industry for some time, but within the IT discipline. Learned some new things along the way too.
SL
May 5, 2020
Great course with a superb faculty. Learnt a lot about the industry and market regulations of electricity.\n\nWould really recommend this course to all who are interested in electric industry.
By Alex T S•
Dec 11, 2017
A lot of the content in the week 2 lessons is subjective and is only relevant to the United States. Although it is useful information it does not have any benefit for a person who isn't in the US.
By Charle M C•
Jul 15, 2020
Understanding the concepts of Electricity Market in its relevance and complexity made me realize how it is even more important that electricity will be delivered even to farthest hinterlands.
By LABOUÉ P•
Apr 25, 2020
Excellent course, clear, interesting and providing a very good overview of the Electric Industry Operations and Markets. Very useful for people willing to work in this sector and those curious to know more about it.
By Hugh M•
Jul 10, 2018
The professor really has put thought into his course structure - it pays off as a student. He goes through everything from a to z in this space in a logical fashion, answering a lot of unanswered questions I have.
By Amin A M•
Apr 22, 2020
One of the best introductory courses to the electricity supply industry, and I have been through quite a few! Gives you the technical bits without being unnecessarily complex and gives a concise overview of markets.
By Cody N•
Jul 23, 2017
Fantastic class! I was impressed by the high quality of peer-graded submissions, and I believe the instructors/course creators deserve a lot of credit for that outcome.
By Chee Y N•
Jun 7, 2020
The course material is good. and I enjoyed it However, I found that way too many people were cheating in the peer review assignment of this course. For example, my own assignment was downloaded by another student, and submitted it as his own. I hope coursera take plagiarism seriously.
By Maureen M•
Sep 20, 2019
This course does a great job of touching all relevant topics in the industry. It is very easy to comprehend for people who have little to no experience.
By Po W M•
Sep 4, 2018
A short and sweet course. I have actually learned quite a lot in the peer review assignment.
By Ananjan P•
Mar 6, 2020
It was a really good course but I think that the energy scenario of the entire world could have been explained in short instead of only USA. But a very helpful course otherwise.
By Daniel P•
Apr 20, 2020
The course is very complete for those who are starting in this environment. A more in-depth course would be fine, leaving the electrical foundations aside and focusing on economic dispatch and the operation of the electrical market with examples.
By Alexis A B M•
Jan 8, 2020
Excelente curso, muy buena introducción a la operación y manejo de los diferentes tipos de mercados eléctricos de los EEUU, pero los fundamentos sirven para comprender cualquier tipo de los que se manejan a nivel mundial.
By Daniel J•
Aug 11, 2020
By Russel G•
Aug 18, 2020
The topics of the course are well presented and organized properly. The lecture videos and discussions are clear and easy to understand. The assessment tools are appropriate for the course.
By Asad M•
Jan 8, 2018
This course is very helpful for me and for all those who study electric industry operations and markets. The professor explained it very well and its a one of the best course i have taken
By Fahriesa I S•
Apr 12, 2020
This course is really having a good side for my future career as i try to reach a physicist engineered application for my career, this is really recommended for everyone.
By 黃泓溥(Huang, H•
Aug 30, 2018
The Course is just Amazing!! All thanks go to the instructor and the team who made it. A good reference guiding me to walk through the major topics in the industry.
By Rodrigo G A M•
Sep 2, 2017
Muy buen curso, permite conocer de manera general las operaciones de la industria eléctrica y contextualizar los distintos tipos de mercados que existen en E.E.U.U.
By Imran S•
Feb 4, 2021
This course covers the basic knowledge of electric industries. Hence it is good for undergraduates who does not have prior knowledge of electric industries.
By Asad U R•
Nov 6, 2018
Course was an awsome experience for me, i have learnt alot about electric industry. i learnt how power generates, how it tranmits and how its distributes.
By Edgar V•
Jul 24, 2017
The course presents a broad set of topics required to have a basic understanding of the electricity market, using clear explanations and audiovisuals.
By Alex G•
Feb 20, 2018
Very good overview of the industry, and as someone working in an ESCO, still managed to fill in some gaps in my knowledge. Highly recommended!
By Kevin R C•
Feb 28, 2019
Very detailed, insightful and well designed course. I enjoyed doing this and I am thankful for the skills I gained as a result.
By Meena T•
Aug 27, 2018
This is an excellent course. However, it needs to be updated to reflect current and future market developments and regulations.
By Evaggelos T•
Aug 21, 2018
A very nice lesson I suggest to those who want to attend it will learn many new knowledge they do not know so far....