Profile

John D'ANGELO

Chief Operating Officer

Bio

Dr. D’Angelo is the chief operating officer of a small consulting firm specializing in asphalt materials testing, pavement design, construction operations, construction quality assurance and pavement forensic analysis. Previously he worked for the US Federal Highway Administration for over 32 years. He has worked in the areas of construction management, pavement design, materials testing, and quality control. He has also worked extensively in asphalt binders, mixture design, warm mix asphalt and recycling. Dr. D’Angelo was instrumental in the implementation and continued development of the Superpave Binder and mixture tests and specifications. He has published numerous papers on asphalt material testing and quality control. He is also a member of the Transportation Research Board, The Association of Asphalt Pavement Technologists, The Canadian Technical Asphalt Association, International Society for Asphalt Pavements and ASTM.

Courses

Mastering bitumen for better roads and innovative applications

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder