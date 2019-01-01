Dr. D’Angelo is the chief operating officer of a small consulting firm specializing in asphalt materials testing, pavement design, construction operations, construction quality assurance and pavement forensic analysis. Previously he worked for the US Federal Highway Administration for over 32 years. He has worked in the areas of construction management, pavement design, materials testing, and quality control. He has also worked extensively in asphalt binders, mixture design, warm mix asphalt and recycling. Dr. D’Angelo was instrumental in the implementation and continued development of the Superpave Binder and mixture tests and specifications. He has published numerous papers on asphalt material testing and quality control. He is also a member of the Transportation Research Board, The Association of Asphalt Pavement Technologists, The Canadian Technical Asphalt Association, International Society for Asphalt Pavements and ASTM.