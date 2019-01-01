Profile

Jean-François CORTE

Member of the Council of Environment and Sustainable Development

    Bio

    Graduated as Engineer from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole nationale des Ponts et Chaussées in Paris, and Master of Science from University of California in Berkeley in Civil Engineering. He worked for 25 years at the Laboratoire Central des Ponts et Chaussées (French Public Works research laboratory) in the areas of geotechnics and pavement engineering, where he managed different research teams before being appointed as Technical Director for the road sector. In early 2002, he joined the World Road Association (PIARC) as the Secretary general until April 2016. Currently member of the Council of the French Ministry in charge of Transports. He is responsible for the course on Road design at the Ecole des Ponts. He was chief editor or co-editor of a number of the French technical guidelines in road geotechnics and pavement engineering published by the French Administration.

    Courses

    Mastering bitumen for better roads and innovative applications

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder