Graduated as a Chemist from Royal Holloway College (University of London). Started work in the R&D lab of Colas in Hereford in 1983, working on bitumen/polymer rheology and emulsion formulation, moved on to ISO 9000 implementation in 1988, then in 1990 joined Shell Bitumen UK as ‘Senior Development Engineer’, providing technical support for the marketing function. In 1994 I got moved to Shell International bitumen division in London, where I was responsible for bitumen manufacturing liaison, binder R&D procurement as well as HSE Support for the International bitumen businesses. In 2005 I was seconded to Eurobitume, based in Brussels, as Technical director and in 2008 left Shell to continue as a consultant. I have my own consultancy business, Bituconsult Ltd. Outside work I enjoy sailing, windsurfing, riding my motorcycle, Formula 1 and more or less anything else that involves engines or otherwise moving fast.

Mastering bitumen for better roads and innovative applications

